Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now: ‘M.F.A.’ And ‘The House On Sorority Row’

Review of two horror films streaming during May, 2018, including a disturbing tale of revenge that plays as timely social commentary.

Some of the best horror movies of the last several decades are currently available on Amazon Prime. Below are two of the horror movies available on Amazon Prime during May, 2018, M.F.A. and The House on Sorority Row. M.F.A. is a 2017 release that’s starting to garner some well-deserved attention, and the other is a slasher classic that provides a lot of entertainment.

The House on Sorority Row

The ’80s flooded us with horror movies like no decade had seen before, and it marked the rise of the slashers. By the time 1983 came about, horror fans had already seen Halloween 2, three installments from Friday the 13th, My Bloody Valentine, and The Burning, among so many others. When The House on Sorority Row debuted, it appeared like it was going to be another generic slasher. But it has stood the test of time.

The plot for the film is a familiar one: a group of sorority sisters throw a graduation party and prank their housemother. The prank goes wrong, and the housemother dies, and the girls are stalked and murdered by an unknown killer. Many horror movies have since used a similar premise, and there was also a 2009 remake, but none are as entertaining as this 1983 gem.

This has a lot of charm, and a few scares as well. Amazon Prime subscribers will have fun with this nostalgic horror flick, and reminiscing aside, it’s a solid movie. There is genuine suspense, some witty moments, a memorable final girl, and a decent mystery that will have you guessing.

M.F.A.

If throwback slashers aren’t your thing, and you enjoy revenge films, then M.F.A. is probably for you. This was released late in 2017, and it flew under the radar for many. But it looks like it’s starting to get the attention it deserves. IMDb provides the premise for one of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime.

“An art student taps into a rich source of creative inspiration after the accidental slaughter of her rapist. An unlikely vigilante emerges, set out to avenge college girls whose attackers walked free.”

Francesca Eastwood stars as the art student, Noelle, who goes from victim to killer. She shines as the Dexter-like vigilante (though given who her father is, perhaps Dirty Harry is be a better comparison). At no surprise, given the context, this movie is pretty brutal.

Dark Sky Films

It can be hard to watch, and viewers may want to fast-forward through the realistic rape scenes. The graphic shots are likely to stir maddening emotions, as director Natalia Leite probably intended, but there is some payoff once our anti-hero starts doing her thing.

The realism in M.F.A is quickly replaced by outrageous revenge that needs some suspension of disbelief (nothing new here for horror fans). We watch Noelle transform into the killer seductress, and the symbolism of her art transforming with her is thought-provoking. This has some genuine scares in it, and the social commentary it plays on is likely to bring about other strong emotions.

The nail-biting scenes are plenty as the ending nears, and the climax provides a powerful payoff. This surpasses other movies made in a similar vein. While it can be gut-wrenching at times, M.F.A. sends a powerful message that hits hard.

With titles like House on Sorority Row and M.F.A., some of the best horror movies are currently available on Amazon Prime.