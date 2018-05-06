NBA Playoffs 2018: Steve Kerr Worried About Rajon Rondo’s ‘Dangerous’ Tactics Against Warriors

The Warriors' coach is upset that Rondo might be playing dirty.

Rajon Rondo and the New Orleans Pelicans prevented themselves from being swept by the Golden State Warriors after a 119-100 victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday at the Smoothie King Center. Despite only scoring four points, Rondo managed to make a huge impact for the Pelicans in a different way, finishing with 21 assists and 10 rebounds. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr praised Rondo for his performance in Game 3 and called him a competitor despite multiple heated exchanges with Draymond Green.

However, Kerr also expressed concern that Rajon Rondo was doing some “dangerous” tactics in Game 3.

“I think Draymond’s done a good job of handling his business,” Kerr said. “Rondo is a competitor. So they’re competing. I don’t see anything wrong with it other than the tripping [by Rondo]. You can’t do that. I’m all for getting underneath guys’ skin, but you can’t try to step on a guy’s foot or try to swipe a guy underneath his feet while he’s shooting. Those are dangerous plays. Other than that, I like the competition.”

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Coach Steve Kerr was talking about two incidents in Game 3 where Rajon Rondo was involved. During the first quarter, Rondo was caught putting his right foot underneath Stephen Curry’s while the latter was hitting a jumper. The second one was when Rondo tried to trip Green while the Warriors’ power forward was on his way to their bench.

Kerr is reportedly planning to speak with the league officials regarding the incident. Though he doesn’t expect the NBA to give Rajon Rondo a punishment for what he called “dangerous plays,” Kerr wants the referees to become more observant in the upcoming games. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are integral parts of the Warriors’ roster, and losing either or both of them could affect their chance of winning another NBA championship this season.

Curry, who just recovered from an injury that kept him out for 16 games, has no problem whether the league reviews the incident or not. Instead of talking about the things that happened in Game 3, Curry wants to keep his focus in helping the Warriors take down the Pelicans in Game 4.

Green shares the same reaction and added that every player who goes on the court was just trying to win the game. When asked about Rajon Rondo trying to put his foot under Curry’s, the 28-year-old power forward also gave an irrelevant response by saying that Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant will do better in the upcoming game.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Warriors and the Pelicans will be on Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center.