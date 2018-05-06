The British series is airing in the U.S. first.

In a surprising twist, Season 20 of Midsomer Murders, the hit British murder mystery show, is making its debut in the United States on the SVOD (streaming video on demand) service, Acorn TV. Oddly enough, ITV, the home network of Midsomer Murders, still hasn’t aired all of the episodes from Season 19 of the show. Midsomer Murders is one of the longest-running shows on ITV. Midsomer Murders started airing on Acorn TV on May 3, and aired on another streaming service, Britbox, on May 4.

Midsomer Murders Season 20 features six episodes, each with its own murder (or murders) based on the books by author Caroline Graham, says Deadline. Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and his junior, Detective Sergeant (DS) Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) solve a variety of sometimes grisly crimes in the idyllic (fictional) county of Midsomer in England.

Soumya Sriraman, the president of BritBox, says it’s unusual that a streaming service will air a U.K. show in the U.S. before it airs in Great Britain.

“It is especially exciting to be able to air these here in North America before our friends in the UK get to see them. For us, it usually works the other way around where we add international content to our ‘Now’ section within hours of its premiere, but here we are able to give our loyal base a real treat with this special early access,” Sriraman said.

‘Midsomer Murders’ To Air On U.S. SVOD Service BritBox Ahead Of UK Debut On ITV https://t.co/3FoOdWQc91 pic.twitter.com/fLX2RNRaMt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2018

Midsomer Murders will return to ITV on Sunday, May 13, with the first episode of the 20th season, reports the Sun. Season 20 of Midsomer Murders is the second season for Nick Hendrix and the seventh season for Neil Dudgeon, who says he still finds it hard to believe he has a steady gig.

“As an actor, you’re so used to changing jobs every few weeks or months and now I’m just about to start filming my seventh series of Midsomer.”

Dudgeon explained that working on Midsomer Murders has been a dream come true for an actor.

“For me, it’s an almost perfect job; we film in beautiful countryside, often have the best weather, our locations are stunning country houses and estates, we have fantastic catering, the best crew and the most brilliant guest stars who re-energize the show every episode. It’s indecently good fun.”

There is no word yet on whether or not there will be a 21st season of Midsomer Murders.