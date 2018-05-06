‘Hottie’ From ‘Flavor Of Love’ Can Cook Chicken And Has Her Own Cooking Show To Prove It

'Hottie' from 'Flavor Of Love' shows fans that she knows how to cook chicken in her new series, 'Poultry Princess.'

Schatar “Hottie” Sapphira stepped into the spotlight when she was vying for the attention of rapper Flavor Flav in the hit VH1 series, Flavor Of Love. Fans of the reality show can recall Schatar’s iconic moments which included telling the other contestants that they were jealous of her because she looked like Beyoncé and most notably her infamous chicken moment. Flavor Flav gave contestants of the show a challenge to prepare fried chicken. On Flavor Of Love, the woman who cooked the tastiest fried chicken would win a dinner date with Flavor Flav and his mother.

Schatar surprised many when she took a whole chicken, added carrots, Lo mein, jelly, and tossed it (uncooked) into the microwave.

“I was raised as a vegetarian and I’d never prepared, let alone touched, a raw chicken before. I like winning, so when I realized that a fried chicken challenge was one that I’d never done before, I decided to go at it another way altogether. Keeping ratings in mind, I threw some jelly on it, some mushrooms, Lo Mein noodles, marshmallows for eyes and a raisin smile. Then, I threw it in the microwave.”

Sapphira’s preparation of raw chicken was an iconic reality TV moment and it became the number one episode of the year.

Now, Schatar is back and trying to clear her name as a bad cook and ready to prepare various dishes that consist of chicken as the main ingredient. The reality TV vet’s new series called Poultry Princess premiered on May 3, 2018, on Amazon Prime.

The official press release describes the show as a series of delicious recipes with chicken, turkey, eggs, and “other tasty poultry.”

The show will be hosted by Schatar Sapphira Collier. Schatar will also feature guest chefs who share their favorite dishes directly from their own kitchens “with recipes real families can try at home,” according to VH1.

So what has Schatar been up to after her time on Flavor Of Love? Schatar has gotten married and has become Mrs. Collier and has since directed, wrote, produced, and starred in a musical called Amulet Of Love.

Amulet Of Love is a 9-minute musical which follows Alexis Hamilton, a lonely but internationally revered singer, who falls in love with a deliveryman. Alexis envisions the deliveryman’s necklace in a prophetic dream and the lovers soon connect, according to The Blast.

The five-part miniseries can be seen on YouTube or viewed on Amazon, minus the ads. Schatar has also released multiple music videos over the years including, “Missing You” and “Hush.”

Flavor of Love co-creator, Mark Cronin, discussed the hit series with Vulture magazine.

“When you take a group of people, take them away from their homes, take away their cell phones and television, and their phone calls are bugged — and there’s this one guy who shows up and decides whether you’ll get to eat a nice dinner tonight or whether you’re going to be in a limo with him — it’s like Stockholm Syndrome and they become very quickly caught up in it.”

Cronin said that when someone gets eliminated from one of the shows, they suddenly “snap out of it” rather quickly. The contestants then find themselves wondering, “What was I thinking?”

Tiffany Pollard, better known as “New York,” can be considered one of the stars who maintained their stardom from the show. Since the show’s airing, Pollard has maintained that she really did love Flav.

Pollard has been honored for her television presence with an art exhibit in a museum. Pollard was introduced on Flavor Of Love in Season 1 and then followed up with her own spin-off I Love New York.

The art exhibit is dedicated to her time on Celebrity Big Brother UK, which aired back in 2016.