Chris Jericho Brutally Attacked Naito At NJPW ‘Dontaku,’ And More Blood Was Spilled [Video]

Jericho left Naito bloodied in the ring, and then took to social media to announce his return to NJPW.

After stating that he wasn’t going to wrestle for NJPW anytime soon, and that the WWE is his home, Chris Jericho swerved everyone again when he appeared at Dontaku. Just days after competing for the WWE at the Greatest Royal Rumble, Jericho made his NJPW return during the second night of Dontaku. Rumors had been circling that Chris Jericho could return to the company, and those rumors came to fruition on May 4.

Chris Jericho made his initial NJPW return late last year when he viciously attacked and bloodied Kenny Omega. The two had a fantastic match at Wrestle Kingdom 12, and Omega won the no disqualification contest. The next night, at New Year Dash, “The Alpha” attacked Tetsuya Naito. But nothing really came of that, or so we thought.

During the second night of Dontaku, Naito was involved in 10-man, tag-team action. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada, and Naito) faced Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith, Jr., El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru), and Naito’s team picked up the victory. After the match, Naito was making his way back up the ramp when the unexpected happened. A “fan” donning a Bushi mask jumped the rail and attacked him.

The commentators played kayfabe as they asked for NJPW security to get involved, adding more realism to the moment. The masked man continued to pummel Naito, and even hit him with one of the guard rails. After dragging Naito to the ring, Chris Jericho unmasked himself to reveal who he was. The crowd went nuts as he nailed Naito with a code breaker. “The Alpha” continued to attack the helpless wrestler and delivered many stiff blows.

Ring personnel came down to break it up, and Jericho stiffed them for it. Chris then grabbed the ring bell and introduced Naito’s head to it. Minutes passed after the incident, and the spot was seemingly finished. But Chris Jericho still wasn’t done. He continued to attack the bloodied wrestler with plenty of stiff punches before it was finally broken up. You can watch the action in NJPW’s tweet below, but as described, there is some color.

With Chris Jericho making his return to NJPW by attacking Naito, it looks like the company has another dream match up their sleeve.