Paris Jackson Has Fun Before Met Gala: Is Thriving Five Years After Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson seems to be doing much better as she's having fun in New York.

Paris Jackson is enjoying her weekend in New York ahead of the 2018 Met Gala, which takes place on May 7. The aspiring model and daughter of the late pop superstar, Michael Jackson, posted several playful Instagram photos, including one where she climbed a tree in Central Park while enjoying the spring weather.

Just days earlier, Paris attended the opening of Longchamp’s new Fifth Avenue flagship store, along with supermodel Kendall Jenner and Jackson’s rumored girlfriend, Cara Delevingne.

During the past year, Jackson has been gradually building up her modeling credentials by posing in ads for Swedish clothing giant H&M and making the cover of the July 2017 issue of Australian Vogue (see below).

The 5-foot-10, blue-eyed beauty is a natural in front of the cameras, and modeling seems to be giving her a purpose that she previously lacked. In 2016, Paris lamented in a since-deleted Instagram video that she was distraught about being bullied online, Us Weekly reported.

“I don’t understand how there can be so much hatred in the world right now,” Jackson, then 18, sobbed. “I’ve tried sticking up for myself. I’ve tried the whole ‘blocking the haters’ thing, not reading the comments. I’ve tried a lot of things; ignoring it. But it’s hard.”

Jackson also revealed that she had attempted suicide in 2013 because of vicious cyberbullying.

“When I was 14, I got so much hatred that I tried to kill myself. The type of harassment I see on my account daily is enough to make someone suicidal. “I took a two-year break from social media, and then people asked me to come back, to make my Instagram public again, so I did. And nothing changed! I’m just tired of it. I’m just really, really tired. And, I mean, I know I’m not the only one.”

It seems Jackson has since realized that the best thing to do is to ignore online trolls and just live your life. That’s an outlook that has made singer Rihanna happier than ever in recent years, as the Inquisitr has reported.

For now, Paris Jackson is on her way to becoming a budding supermodel. In March, 2017, Jackson inked a deal to be repped by IMG Models, the top talent agency that represents fashion superstars Gisele Bündchen, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Paris Jackson’s mesmerizing blue eyes are her most striking feature.

Jackson’s own boho chic fashion style mirrors that of her client, clothing giant H&M.

.@parisjackson bringing California cool to #HMConsciousExclusive in a skirt made from organic linen and silk! Shop the collection in select stores and online tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/PaVCQkYSVp — H&M USA (@hmusa) April 18, 2018

Paris hung out with fellow fashionista and supermodel Kendall Jenner at the opening of Longchamp’s new Fifth Avenue flagship store on May 3, 2018.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Kendall made headlines for flaunting her hot bikini body on a Manhattan balcony this week.

Paris Jackson was understandably proud of landing the cover of Australian Vogue in July, 2017.