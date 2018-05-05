Kentucky Derby 2018 Results: Justify Pulls Away For Big Win On Wet And Muddy Track

The race was run on a wet and sloppy track in a driving rainstorm, making it the wettest Kentucky Derby ever.

The 2018 Kentucky Derby results are in, and Justify has won in a muddy race.

The favorite going into the race pulled away in the final stretch, taking a giant lead through the finish for the win. That makes the sixth year in a row that the favorite has won the race. Good Magic came in second followed by Audible. One of the longest shots in the history of the race, Instilled Regard, finished fourth.

Thanks to the finish by Instilled Regard, the payout for the Superfecta brought an extra-super payout. The $1 Superfecta paid out $19,618.20. The full payouts can be seen below.

Going into the race, many looked to Justify to take what was considered one of the most wide-open races in years. There was no far-and-away favorite as there were in past years, with powerhouses like California Chrome and American Pharoah, the latter of which took home the Triple Crown in 2015.

Before the 2018 Kentucky Derby results were in, the story of the day was the wet and sloppy weather that hit Churchill Downs. There was steady rain throughout much of the day so heavy that there were even some flash flood warnings in the Lexington area. By the time the race started at just after 6:50 p.m. ET there was a driving rain and thick mud on the track.

Those sloppy conditions led to some shifts in the odds, with Brody Logan of 9News noting that odds on the mud-loving My Boy Jack jumped all the way from 30-to-1 earlier in the week to 5-1 as race time approached. Others believed that the conditions gave an advantage to fronrunner Justify, a horse that already had some previous success on muddy tracks and came in at 5-2 odds.

The wet weather also pushed some horses in the other direction as the Kentucky Derby approached. Instilled Regard shot all the way to 99-1 odds before falling back to 86-1 by the time of the race, giving it among the longest odds in the history of the race.

But Instilled Regard did well enough to make some people very, very rich. The Kentucky Derby payouts were not terribly high given that the three top finishers were among the frontrunners, but Instilled Regard’s fourth-place finish made it a huge Superfecta.

The rain did little to slow the crowds, however, with 157,813 people in attendance donning clear ponchos over their best outfits.

What are the longest odds in Kentucky Derby history? https://t.co/316UAfzCyQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 5, 2018

Those who want to find the full results for the 2018 Kentucky Derby, including payouts, can find all the information on CBS Sports.