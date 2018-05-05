Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Bikini Pics From Egyptian Vacation On Instagram

Kourtney seems to be opening up more about her relationship with Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is having the time of her life with her current beau, Younes Bendjima, if her recent Instagram stories are anything to go by. On Saturday, May 5, Kardashian shared some sizzling pics from a previous vacation in Egypt with Bendjima. In one of them, she’s in the water in a bikini next to a shirtless Bendjima. In another photo, they’re in front of a pair of pyramids; she’s in his arms with her legs wrapped around his waist.

According to People Magazine, Kourtney and Younes went to Egypt in August. A source told the magazine that, during the trip, they visited some of the usual tourist attractions in the country like the Pyramids at Giza. They also reportedly went to Hacienda Bay on the north coast.

People also reports that Kourtney planned a special surprise for her 25-year-old boyfriend’s birthday. Apparently, she’s taking him on a surprise getaway based on social media posts from the two.

“Oh s— she got me on my way to idknow where,” Bendjima posted on his Instagram Story.

Kourtney also got Younes balloons and a custom designed cake, which included a photo of Bendjima when he was a little boy. As People notes, Kourtney did not share where she and Younes were going.

So it’s safe to say that Younes and Kourtney enjoy traveling together. During a January episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians, Kourtney explained why she loves to go on trips with him. It helps to keep her relationship separate from her life as a mother.

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she continued.

Kourtney went on to say that the vacations help her to be in the moment, so when she is at home, she feels that she can be a better mom to her three kids.

Hey @kourtneykardash take it easy on us plz ???????? pic.twitter.com/qhASIWSL9l — em (@emilynscamacho) May 5, 2018

In 2016, during an episode of KUWTK, Kourtney revealed that she met Younes in Paris at a club during fashion week a couple of days before the Kim Kardashian robbery, Seventeen Magazine reports. They were hanging out together at a club on the night of the harrowing incident and Younes stayed with them and helped to “translate everything” as they dealt with the situation, Kourtney said.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Kourtney has been relatively private about the relationship. She shares snaps of their time together on social media, but they haven’t been hitting any red carpets together. But she seems to be opening up to being more public these days. As People reports, she and Younes attended an event on Friday called The Voices in Displacement, which was hosted by the Syrian American Medical Society in Los Angeles.

Kourtney and Younes were photographed holding hands on the red carpet, which could indicate that this is more than just a post-Scott-Disick rebound with a younger man.