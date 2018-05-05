‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shocking Character Recast Revealed

A stunning 'Days of our Lives' recast is being reported.

Days of Our Lives fans were shocked to learn this week that a major character has been recast. Soap Dirt is reporting that the character of Kristen DiMera will be making her way back to Salem. However, actress Eileen Davidson won’t be in the role.

According to the report, Eileen Davidson is too busy to step back into the character of Kristen DiMera, so Young and the Restless vet Stacy Haiduk is taking over the role. Haiduk, who previously played Patty Williams on Y&R, will bring a fresh perspective to the role of Kristen.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Kristen is currently believed to be dead after falling out of a window during an altercation with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). However, viewers watched Davidson reprise the role during a storyline that brought Will Horton (Chandler Massey) back to Salem. The last time fans saw Kristen, she hinted that her brother, EJ DiMera (formerly played by James Scott), was still alive. Now, it seems she’ll be returning to DOOL to cause even more trouble.

Kristen DiMera’s changing appearance may or may not be addressed on the soap. However, Days of Our Lives fans know that the character has a lot of bad blood with many Salem residents. She’s previously imprisoned Marlena, been obsessed with John Black (Drake Hogestyn), used Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and broke his heart, stolen Theresa Donovan’s baby, and much more.

https://t.co/XWfQH8ggnb The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Stacy Haiduk Replaces Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives – Crazy Patty for Crafty Kristen pic.twitter.com/Kkf7fSlObB — SoapCrush (@SoapCrush) April 27, 2018

This time around, Kristen’s storyline could have something to do with the drug that was used to bring Will Horton back to life. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Will will begin to investigate the drug, and that Kristen may have had a hand in assisting Dr. Rolf with his work.

In addition, Kristen’s return to Salem could also have an impact on Brady. He is already dealing with a rocky relationship with Eve Donovan, and the mother of his child, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), is headed back home to him as well. With Kristen sniffing around, it seems that all of Brady’s exes are coming out of the woodwork.

Days of Our Lives viewers will have to tune in weekday afternoons on NBC to find out how all the drama plays out.