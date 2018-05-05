WWE ‘Backlash’: Full Updated Card, Start Time, And What Current Vegas Odds Predict

Thus far, no titles are predicted to change hands at 'Backlash,' and WWE odds reveal more surprising predictions.

Backlash airs live on Sunday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Backlash is available on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, and it starts at 8 p.m. EST (indicating it will be a three-hour program). There are eight matches on the main card, and Bayley is taking on Ruby Riott during the pre-show that starts an hour before the event.

The Vegas betting odds have been released for Backlash, and it can be fun to look at them for predictions. It’s interesting to see just how much some of the WWE superstars are favored to win, but it’s important to take the odds with a grain of salt; they tend to fluctuate greatly prior to the event, and not only are they guessing like the rest of those giving their predictions, they have the motive of making money.

The website 5Dimes provides the current Vegas odds for Backlash, and they are shown with negative and positive numbers. The WWE superstar with the negative number is the wrestler favored to win. The higher the number, the more they are favored. Positive numbers indicate the wrestler is the underdog for the match. The higher the positive number, the more they are favored to lose. Of the eight contests booked on the main Backlash card, seven of them have odds available.

WWE Backlash: Full Card And Odds

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Reigns and Joe have collided before, and this one should be another barn burner. Samoa Joe has provided some great trash-talk on the mic, and though he may be a heel, much of the WWE universe is pulling for him. But according to current standings, that appears to be a longshot. Reigns is favored with a stunning -900, and Joe is at +500.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (No Disqualification Match).

Styles will put the WWE Championship on the line as he faces his arch nemesis, Nakamura. These two put on a great performance at WrestleMania 34. While some fans didn’t like their Greatest Royal Rumble bout, it did lead to this no disqualification contest that could be the match of the night.

Earlier in the week, AJ Styles was listed as the underdog. But with current standing of -160, it looks like that has changed. Nakamura is at +120, so experts are calling this one close.

Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair

Carmella will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the six-time former champion, Charlotte Flair. The numbers may surprise some of the WWE universe with this one. Carmella is favored to win with -150, and Flair is the underdog at +110.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Both of these WWE superstars have recently returned to action and are looking to make big waves on SmackDown Live. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Bryan in singles action since he returned at WrestleMania, and the wait will be over at BackLash. Bryan is favored to win this David-and-Goliath contest at -245, and Cass is favored to lose at +175.

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

While this is not likely to lead to any long-term angles, this match should be a fun spot. The WWE universe has shown positive responses to the teaming of Braun and Bobby, and Owens and Zayn never fail to entertain. Lashley and Strowman are heavily favored to win at -475, and their opponents sit at +325.

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

The intercontinental strap will be on the line as the current title holder, Rollins, faces the eight-time former champion, The Miz. With Miz being on SmackDown Live, where the U.S. title resides, both WWE fans and pundits alike are expecting Seth to win this one. Rollins is currently the favored superstar with -870, and The Miz is the underdog at +490.

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

In a WrestleMania rematch, Raw women’s champion Nia Jax will defend the title against Alexa Bliss. This one is currently tied with the Reigns and Joe contest for the highest odds. Jax is favored to win with -900, and Bliss is at +500.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

Orton challenges Hardy at Backlash for the WWE United States Championship. It is anyone’s guess as to who will win between these two fan-favorites, and seemingly, Vegas agrees with that statement. Currently, no odds have been released for this match.

If the Vegas predictions are correct, no championships will exchange hands on Sunday. But as fans know, anything can happen at pay-per-views, and WWE Backlash is likely to have some surprise outcomes.