Could Rudy Giuliani Be Fired From Donald Trump’s Legal Team?

Donald Trump could end up firing Rudy Giuliani from his legal team.

Rudy Giuliani was added to Donald Trump’s legal team and promptly has already brought heat on himself. In his first media appearance after joining Trump’s team, he seemed to contradict what the team had been saying before he joined. Trump certainly wasn’t happy about the mistake from Giuliani and publicly seemed to call him out for it.

Trump stated that Giuliani had just joined the team and would “get his facts straight” moving forward.

“He’ll get his facts straight. There has been a lot of misinformation. I say, You know what? Learn before you speak. It’s a lot easier.”

He went on to call Giuliani a “great guy” and said that Giuliani is now focused on learning the entire situation so as not to repeat the mistakes from the first interview.

“He really has his heart into it. He’s working hard. He’s learning the subject matter.”

Despite some positive words from Trump after the President seemed to call him out, there are some wondering if Trump could fire Giuliani in the near future. John Cassidy of The New Yorker was one of the first to write a column about a potential exit for Giuliani.

In the past, Trump has not been afraid to fire anyone. There has been speculation that he could consider firing Robert Mueller, who is the special prosecutor in the Russian collusion investigation. He has also already fired James Comey, who was the head of the FBI when he was relieved of his duties.

Rudy Giuliani releases statement "to clarify" his remarks on Trump https://t.co/G0Tpv3voKM pic.twitter.com/f4iQ7wneC5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2018

Cassidy mentions in the article that both Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Jared Kushner are “furious” about the comments that Giuliani made. If you missed Giuliani’s comments on the matter, here are a few of the highlights.

“That money was not campaign money, sorry. I’m giving you a fact now that you don’t know. It’s not campaign money. No campaign finance violation. Funneled it through the law firm, and the President repaid him.”

Claiming that President Trump repaid his lawyer, Michael Cohen, the hush money for Stormy Daniels, is a direct contradiction to what Trump has been saying all along. He has denied that he paid any hush money to Daniels and has denied the cheating allegations altogether.

At this point in time, it appears that Trump will allow Giuliani to continue his role with his legal team. If the former mayor of New York City slips up again, however, the famous “you’re fired” phrase could very well come out of Trump’s mouth once again.