Meghan McCain Is In Arizona As John McCain Continues Battling Cancer

Meghan McCain, the daughter of John McCain, has reportedly returned to Arizona to be with her family as her father continues his battle with brain cancer. It has been a rough couple months for the McCain family and reports broke last week that McCain hugged his son-in-law and told him to take care of Meghan.

Obviously, a father taking those precautions doesn’t usually bode well for the future of his health.

Now, it appears that Meghan has returned home to spend time with her father. No other news has been released about his health at this time, but she did take to Twitter to thank people for their thoughts and prayers.

“Going back home to Arizona to be with my family – will be back on @TheView Tuesday. Thank you all again for your prayers, patience, understanding and compassion during this time. It means the world to me and my entire family.”

Joe Biden chimed in on McCain recently, stating that the former presidential candidate was “concerned about the state of the country” as he battles cancer.

“John knows he’s in a very, very, very precarious situation, and yet he’s still concerned about the state of the country.”

Caring about the country is all that McCain has ever known. Whether it be about his career in Washington or the service that he gave the country in the military, McCain has lived a life dedicated to the United States. Some may not agree with his decision-making in recent years in opposition to Donald Trump, but they cannot deny that McCain is a good man and will be missed when he is gone.

John McCain confidants told White House that Trump won’t be invited to funeral: Report https://t.co/ZyaHvAn6UR pic.twitter.com/PlIHglbNDf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 5, 2018

McCain was an American hero after being shot down while on a bombing mission over Hanoi back in 1967. He was taken prisoner at a POW camp as well. In addition to that, he is known for his presidential campaign back in 2008 and ended up losing to Barack Obama in that election.

More news will become available in the coming weeks. McCain is dealing with a serious health situation and his daughter returning home was to be expected. Our thoughts and prayers remain with McCain during this time.