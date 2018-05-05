There is something commemorative out there for all royal wedding enthusiasts

Royal wedding fever is seemingly sweeping the world and though most people can’t make it to London, it’s easier than ever to get your own little piece of the event with royal wedding memorabilia. Whether it’s a piece of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry China, a porcelain Meghan Markle doll, or a commemorative coin you desire, there is something available online for those craving to be part of the royal wedding experience.

There are several places to purchase something to wear or use while watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchange their vows later this month. Town & Country has a few suggestions for royal wedding enthusiasts to get a little something for themselves to remember the day Prince Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle in a lavish royal ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Americans who want to watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to get up early, and what would be more fitting than a Meghan and Harry mug or teacup to kick off the event? The British Corner Shop is selling a reasonably priced commemorative royal wedding mug for just over $7. On the same site, you can get a teacup and saucer with a photo of the happy royal couple front and center.

If you want to go all in for a royal wedding mug in which you can pour your cuppa, you can check out the BBC Shop and purchase an Alison Gardiner mug which features a drawing of the royal wedding day of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, complete with the royal carriage, the Queen’s guard, and of course, a corgi. While the mug is priced at $35, it is a collector’s item.

“Fine bone china, trimmed with 22-carat gold and handmade in a Victorian pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire— the heart of England’s pottery country.”

Not looking for China? Perhaps you’d like a collection of Meghan Markle films to study up on every coy smile and hair flip. Hallmark has put a bundle of three Meghan Markle films together for your viewing pleasure. Amazon is selling the collectible DVDs for just under $10.

The Royal Mint has created an official royal wedding coin from a sitting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The uncirculated commemorative £5 coin is approved by Kensington Palace and Queen Elizabeth to mark the big day for Meghan and Harry.

Looking for a less traditional but more whimsical memento of the royal wedding? Check out JohnLewis.com for some fun options. At John Lewis, you can find Meghan and Harry tea towels, royal wedding aprons, and even House of Dorchester Harry & Meghan Royal Wedding Chocolates for approximately $7. The sweets are milk chocolate with a cartoon drawing of the royal carriage.

Looking for something for your child so that he or she can get into the spirit of the royal wedding? How about a set of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paper dolls so that your child (or you), can dress Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a variety of outfits to suit your mood. For $9.99 you can dress Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a formal event or the beach.

But if you would just like a Union Jack flag to wave for the big day, Amazon is selling a 18×12-inch flag with a photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry centered in the middle of the Union Jack. The flag is on a wooden stick so you can wave it on the big day.