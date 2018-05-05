Kim Kardashian Channels Cher At Las Vegas Concert

Kardashian has been "stanning" for the music and fashion icon for some time now.

Kim Kardashian has made it no secret that she’s a huge fan of Cher. Her unabashed admiration for the music and fashion icon was on full display when Kim attended her concert on Friday in Las Vegas. As Page Six reports, Kim even wore her hair and makeup so that she looked a lot like the “Believe” singer and accessorized her look with some chunky turquoise jewelry which is very reminiscent of Cher’s style in her heyday.

According to Page Six, the Cher concert was part of Kardashian’s “epic” high-school reunion. During the night, she posted snaps of herself enjoying Cher’s performance with her friends. Earlier, before she got to the concert, she shared a video of herself getting ready for the night, talking to fans while her makeup artist did her dramatic eyeshadow.

This isn’t the first time that Kim has dressed up like Cher. She also channeled her during a photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia last year. For the shoot, Kardashian even wore a dress made by Bob Mackie, who’s known for dressing Cher in her most signature ensembles over the years

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kim gushed in the interview. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

When shared one of the photos from the shoot on Twitter, the icon herself tweeted her approval in response.

I love this shoot! I am so inspired by my style icon Armenian queen @cher pic.twitter.com/ErwxFlwiKp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 31, 2017

My Little Armenian ????Sister did us both Proud ???????? — Cher (@cher) August 31, 2017

As Harper’ Bazaar reported at the time, Kim had the opportunity to meet her idol last year at the premiere of The Promise, a movie about the Armenian genocide. Both Kim and Cher are Armenian and Kim has acknowledged that that’s one of the reasons why she admires her so much.

“Cher! Need I say more! My fashion icon and fellow Armenian,” Kim wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her, her sister Kourtney and Cher. “What a proud moment this was…”

Kim also posted several photos of Cher on the singer’s birthday last year. Some of the photos were of looks Kim recreated in her Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot.

Last year, Kim also dressed up like Cher for a Halloween party, alongside longtime pal, Jonathan Cheeban, who went as Sonny. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the sparkly gold two-piece ensemble was inspired by the look Cher wore to The Oscars in 1973.

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

So, needless to say, Kim takes her Cher fandom very seriously. Celebrities have idols too, guys!