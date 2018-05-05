Iggy Azalea Flaunts Hot Bikini Body: Her Plastic Surgery Secrets

Iggy Azalea spotlighted her voluptuous bikini body on Instagram, where she got props from fans for her flat abs and sexy curves. The Australian singer has previously admitted undergoing plastic surgery on her breasts and nose but has repeatedly denied getting butt implants or a chin job.

“Need you as my workout partner lol,” one fan cooed on Iggy’s Instagram page. Another gushed: “I’m in love.”

Azalea has kept a low profile during the past few months, other than to post bikini photos and other selfies online. The blonde beauty is celebrated for her hourglass figure and has denied speculation that she got butt implants.

“No I don’t have bum implants!” Iggy told Brisbane’s Hit 107. “They aren’t my real boobs, but it is my real bum.”

Azalea, who has always had a tiny waist, insists her chiseled abs are due to diet and exercise, not plastic surgery or liposuction.

“I do have a small waist, I have to work on it. I am never allowed to eat what I want.”

In 2015, Azalea admitted going under the knife to augment her breasts and streamline her nose after initially denying the rumors. Azalea’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, said he tried to give her as natural a look as possible.

“Her nose had a really weird shape to it,” Ghavami told People. “The tip was very twisted and very wide and boxy, so I had to do a lot of tip shaping to narrow and refine her tip without it looking done. She had a tiny hump that I reduced, and also she was very deviated and had blockage for breathing, so we really killed four birds with one stone.”

“Iggy’s breasts were super-small and super-wide apart, so I wanted to bring them towards the middle and give her a lot more cleavage, but not go too big where it looks obvious,” said Dr. Ghavami. “When you have small breasts and you have thin skin above it, when you go too big they look like balls, so I wanted to create as natural shape as possible.”

In February 2015, Iggy briefly quit Twitter after being bullied over her butt cellulite in bikini photos. Azalea shouldn’t feel bad since lots of women (even the skinny ones) have cellulite because it’s mostly genetic.

Iggy Azalea has never admitted getting chin plastic surgery, but fans say the suspicious before-and-after photos suggest otherwise.

