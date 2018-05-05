Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Bikini Of The Day

Kylie Jenner continues to flaunt her post-baby body in a parade of bikinis.

Kylie Jenner continues to tease and taunt her perfect post-baby bikini body in yet another piece from her massive collection of swimwear.

According to Daily Mail, the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star is enjoying soaking up the summer sun with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott and their 3-month-old baby girl Stormi.

Jenner hasn’t exactly been shy about showing off that unbelievable post-baby bikini body as her family continues to enjoy spending time together during a Turks and Caicos vacation. The light and fun photos of Jenner and her beautiful family also suggest the two aren’t letting the viral “who’s the daddy” rumors stop them from having a good time.

On Friday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a photo of herself straddling a paddleboard while wearing a cute bikini that allowed her to really flash that impressive post-baby body. The gorgeous sunset and the rippling water made for a perfect backdrop as Jenner loosely held on to the paddle while balancing on the board on her knees. Because the sun was setting when the photo was taken, there is a slight shadow casting over Jenner.

Shortly after giving birth to her gorgeous baby girl Stormi on February 1, this new mom has been hard at work trying to ditch the baby weight she had gained during pregnancy. In fact, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family started waist training just six weeks after she gave birth to her daughter.

According to PEOPLE, Jenner claimed to have put on 40 pounds during her pregnancy. Last month, Jenner took to Snapchat to tell fans during a short video clip that she still had another 20 pounds of baby weight to lose.

Jenner has been very open and consistent about posting bikini pictures that show off her post-baby body and giving updates as she continues to work to get back to what she weighed before the pregnancy.

An inside source told PEOPLE Jenner and Scott having a baby together did wonders for their relationship as it made them “stronger than ever” as a couple. Jenner’s fans can’t help but follow her journey to lose all of her baby weight.