‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Another Iconic Character To Be Killed Off

'Days of our Lives' fans will have to say goodbye to another character.

Days of our Lives is going all out for May sweeps. In addition to the juicy storylines they already have playing out, such as Abigail’s split personality disorder, they’ll also be tackling the return of Theresa Donovan and another shocking death. This time around, the NBA soap opera is set to kill off yet another iconic Salem character.

According to Soaps, the newest Days of our Lives promo reveals that one Salem citizen will be killed off. The preview shows characters such as Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), Leo (Greg Rikaart), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Abigail Devearux (Marci Miller) and promises that one of them will soon be dead.

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers have confirmed that Vivian Alamain will be the unlucky character to die. Actress Louise Sorel will say her final goodbye to the show on May 10 after Vivian is rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The character is said to die in surgery.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Vivian has been one of the soap opera’s biggest villainesses. Vivian has cooked up some wild schemes in her days, including the shocking storyline where she faked Carly Manning’s death and buried her alive, all the while torturing her as she lay six feet under in her grave. Vivian also stole Kate and Victor’s embryo and ended up giving birth to their son, Philip, among other things.

In the latest #DAYS, Vivian realizes someone may be on to her plan.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/BzUvaYkrXf — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 18, 2018

Vivian recently returned to Days of our Lives back in late December with her son, Stefan O. DiMera, whom she claimed she conceived with Stefano DiMera decades before, but was forced to give up at the time of his birth. Since that time, Vivian has basically had a hand in Stefan’s storylines, without much drama of her own. Recently, she did scheme to bring down the Kiriakis family by hiring Leo to get romantic with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). However, her death could bring that plan to an interesting ending depending on what Leo chooses to do when he hears of Vivian’s passing.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.