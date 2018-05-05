Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Rocks Fit Bikini Body In Yoga Workout Video

Hilaria Baldwin, the pregnant wife of actor Alec Baldwin, spotlighted her incredible bikini body during a yoga workout posted to her Instagram account (see below).
Hilaria, a yoga teacher, is expecting her fourth baby, but has the toned bikini body that any woman — pregnant or not — could envy. Baldwin’s pregnancy weight gain appears concentrated entirely on her burgeoning baby bump.
Hilaria, who has given birth to her three children in rapid succession, lost the baby weight in record time after each pregnancy. Her weight loss secrets were a mostly vegan diet and daily exercise that alternates between yoga, running, walking, and body-sculpting classes.
“I run a lot. I love it,” Baldwin told the Cut. “It’s my time alone. I just do 30 minutes. I’ll go over to the West Side highway, four miles.”
Hilaria is a longtime vegetarian who follows a mostly vegan diet. But she does occasionally eat fish, especially when pregnant.
“I became a vegetarian when I was 5. I gave up dairy when I was 20, because I was a dancer and having a lot of injuries. I had asthma. I was told by a bunch of people to just try to get dairy out of my body for two weeks. I felt so much better and never went back. All of a sudden my joints felt better.”
My nightly yoga routine…try it with me????. #WeGotThis2018
Hello 3rd trimester! Carmen is decorating her baby brother ❤️????????????????????????????. Every single time I do this, I can’t believe the elasticity of the human body. It’s hard, and I get tired (especially with 3 on the outside), but I feel so lucky to have experienced this in my life. I always tell people that their bodies are capable of so much—and given the right care and fuel, you can really feel good and strong from the inside out ❤️. #WeGotThis2018
Other celebrity vegetarians include supermodel Christie Brinkley, who credits a mostly vegan diet, cardio exercise, and yoga workouts for her smoking-hot bikini body at age 64, as the Inquisitr has reported.
“In the past when I was young and a dancer, I was so afraid of carbs. I was so afraid of high fats,” Hilaria recounted. “I’m at a point now where I’m quite happy with my body. I’m happy with my energy level. You think about nurturing yourself, rather than depriving yourself.”
6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery. I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby. Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm—embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again. Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions, and advice—no negativity—this is a namaste place????. #WeGotThis2018 (in full disclosure, there is no filter, but I did brighten up the image a bit, since the bathroom in this hotel doesn’t have strong light).
For those of you who missed the workouts! Hamstrings and butt 3 sets 20, each side????
Don’t get too used to seeing Hilaria Baldwin’s baby bump on Instagram since she’ll have regained her sizzling pre-baby bikini body before you know it.
What’s her weight loss secret? A portion-controlled diet and daily workouts. “I do some exercise every day,” said the brunette beauty.
I am having such a different summer than last year. These pics are taken roughly a year apart. We were waiting for #LeoAngel during these hot months in 2016. People will ask me all the time what my regimen is after having a baby. I’ll tell you: it’s nothing crazy. It’s about balance and consistency. People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert. They judgingly assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only????. Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most, and don’t eat more than is good for my body. I also will try to move daily and get in more intense (yet efficient) workouts 4-5 times a week. I basically treat my body with care and respect…this is why it goes back to close to what it was pre-babies (it will never be the same…and, as all parents know: well worth the sacrifice ❤️). I write about this in my book #thelivingclearlymethod (link in profile) I have dedicated myself to yoga and health because I have such tremendous respect for the human body. And I want to teach other people to feel good and be comfortable in their skin. I hold for everyone the belief that it is possible and very much attainable. If we don’t have our health, we don’t have much. Life is tremendous and we should live it to its fullest. Feeling good and strong is essential. It has nothing to do with looking a certain way. This is not vanity. This is cooking up a recipe of health. How you end up looking is a side effect of focusing on treating your body and soul well. Put in certain ingredients: working out, happiness, eating whole foods, sleeping, dedicating yourself to a purpose in life that you feel proud about, finding balance, dealing better with stress, perspective, love, kindness… I believe if we incorporate these ingredients into our lives on a regular basis, we find health and happiness. So: with all this rambling, I encourage you to think less about what you look like (so stressful), and focus on if you are putting healthy ingredients into your life…the food, the exercise, the right people, the right experiences…they all add up into your life story. And you are so worth it.
