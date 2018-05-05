Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Postpone Honeymoon Weeks After Baby Rumors Surface

The palace reported that the royal couple will not have a honeymoon directly after the wedding. Could this mean that Meghan is pregnant?

It appears as if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be heading out to a newlywed retreat following their wedding ceremony. According to a recently published article from Access Online, a spokesperson from the palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will remain close to home after their royal wedding and will be planning a trip to celebrate their marriage later.

“The couple will be going on a honeymoon, but not straight away. They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

According to a palace spokesperson, the pair has a scheduled engagement shortly after the wedding and is unable to travel.

It was rumored that Prince Harry and his bride were considering either an African adventure or heading back to Botswana where they had their first outing together. Heading to either one of these destinations after the wedding would mean that the couple’s plans to have a baby are placed on hold.

In an interview with The Sun, Dr. Pat O’Brien stated that “Women traveling to a malaria-risk area should avoid getting pregnant because the anti-malarial medication is not 100 percent protective.”

Both of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s potential honeymoon locations are considered high risk for mosquito-borne infections, such as malaria. The medication that Meghan would have to take to ward off infection raises the risk of miscarriage.

A post shared by Prince Harry (@princeharryofengland) on May 1, 2018 at 8:27am PDT

If the rumors surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan are true, anti-malarial medication could be the reason the couple has chosen not to take a royal honeymoon. The medication also poses a risk to an unborn baby.

After the couple was seen out and about, royal fans have jumped on the idea that the bride-to-be could be pregnant. Photos surfaced last month of Meghan Markle with what people say appears to be a baby bump.

Meghan has not confirmed or denied whether or not she is expecting. With the wedding so close, May 19, it is not likely that she is with child. However, the fact that the couple has postponed their honeymoon will undoubtedly circulate speculation once again.

Prince Harry has wanted kids long before he met Meghan. In a 2012 interview, Prince Harry commented that he has “longed for kids” since he “was very, very young.” “I’m waiting to find the right person,” he said.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl stated in an interview that Harry has “made no secret about wanting children.” Sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to Closer Weekly, are saying that the royal couple is eager to begin a family, and apparently, it will be happening shortly after the royal wedding.