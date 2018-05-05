Sen. Sherrod Brown calls upon Trump to save jobs in Ohio

Nine senators demand the President to sign executive order that will keep call center jobs in the U.S.

This weekend, President Donald Trump will head to Cleveland, Ohio, where he will talk about corporate tax cuts.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has called upon the President to urge American multinational corporation General Motors to use their massive windfall from recent tax cuts to keep jobs in Ohio.

According to a report by Action Network, ever since Trump took charge as President, federal contracts worth $323,000,000 were outsourced by General Motors. Reports suggest that the tax cuts, which the Trump administration promised will help American workers are of no value to the working class.

Brown added that as General Motors is getting billions in tax cuts, they can easily write off the entire cost of retooling the plant to save these jobs and meet market demands in the same year they make the investment. “There’s no excuse for them not to do it,” he said.

Last month, General Motors announced that it plans to lay off 1,500 workers in Ohio at the Chevy Cruze plant in Lordstown. This move will destroy hundreds of additional auto supply chain jobs across Ohio. On April 16, Brown demanded a response from General Motors. In a letter to General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Brown condemned the announced layoffs and urged the company to reverse their decision. He said that the company must use the tax windfall it received from recent tax cuts to invest in its workers and its facility in Lordstown.

Together, we can make Ohio and our country better for women everywhere—no matter your background or income. pic.twitter.com/0YWqtmXx4T — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) May 4, 2018

He also added that the decision will be devastating to the families and communities of the workers whose lives will be impacted. “It is particularly galling after your company received massive tax benefits from the recent enactment of the corporate tax cut bill,” said Brown.

After the GOP tax overhaul, the company’s tax rates were reduced from 35 percent to 21 percent. Despite tax cuts, the company announced that it intends to cut jobs.

According to a report by Portsmouth Daily Times, on Wednesday, Brown along with nine other senators, demanded President Trump to sign an executive order that would protect U.S.-based call center jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. lost 200,000 call center jobs between 2006 and 2014.