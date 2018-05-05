WWE News: A New Trademark Signals WWE Could Be Bringing Back An Old WCW Pay-Per-View

With dual-branded PPVs returning, it looks like a patriotic favorite could be on its way back.

WWE already has a number of pay-per-view events each year, but they have knocked that number down some over time. With PPVs switching back to being dual-branded to include both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live matches, there isn’t a need for nearly as many. Still, there are always going to be new and old ideas coming about and that is likely why an old-school WCW event recently had a trademark filed in its name.

It does most certainly seem as if the Great American Bash is due for a return.

While the exact plans for the event are not yet known, PW Insider has confirmed that WWE filed a trademark for “The Great American Bash” back on April 27. The event, created by the late and legendary Dusty Rhodes, was made famous in Jim Crocket Promotions and later in WCW.

As a matter of fact, the Great American Bash was the name of the first-ever Crockett pay-per-view that was carried nationally in 1988. Fans in Baltimore watched as Ric Flair and Lex Luger battled it out for the NWA World Title and the infamous Tower of Doom match happened for the only time in history.

Now, WWE is looking at bringing it back at least in some capacity.

After WCW dissolved, WWE brought back the Great American Bash in 2004 and it featured a bullrope match between John Bradshaw Layfield and Eddie Guerrero. While this was for the WWE Championship, it was not the main event which actually featured The Undertaker vs. the Dudley Boyz with Paul Bearer’s “life” on the line.

The Great American Bash was held each year through 2008 before it was renamed to just The Bash for the 2009 event. After that, the event was shelved completely until it was the theme for a special episode of SmackDown Live in the summer of 2012.

For the time being, no one really knows how the Great American Bash is going to be used by WWE, but something is happening. The new trademark being filed means that it’s going to be an event of some kind, but that could be a pay-per-view or maybe even a one-time event like the return of Starrcade last year. Hopefully, WWE reveals some more information soon and lets fans know just what is in store for the old WCW event.