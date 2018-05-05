‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fans React To Liam Proposing To Hope

Fans have been particularly cut-throat about the latest B&B pairing, and have not held back their opinions on Liam's proposal.

Bold and the Beautiful fans have been up in arms since Liam (Scott Clifton) dumped Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on Thursday, May 3 and proposed to Hope (Annika Noelle) in the very next episode. “Still” fans are happy that Steffy has finally gotten rid of wishy-washy Liam, while “Steam” fans are disappointed that Liam gave up on his family at the drop of a hat. Others B&B fans are questioning why Liam and Hope are rushing into marriage.

The facts of the proposal are that Liam asked Hope to marry him because he thought that she had sensed that he needed her and that she brings peace and stability into his life, according to Soap Central recaps. His head was still reeling from the shock of finding out that Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy were still seeing each other. He was in an emotional turmoil and his proposal was lackluster. He did not make a declaration of undying love and the best he could utter was, “”Would you let me cherish you? Love you?” Bold and the Beautiful message boards were filled with threads questioning why characters cannot stay single, Liam’s lame proposal, and that Liam is looking for “a caretaker not a wife,” according to She Knows Soapsmessage boards.

Unaware that Bill is mastering her puppet strings, Steffy unleashes her anguish to Ridge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/925OwQpWZy #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ITRIYhO8aA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 4, 2018

The message boards at World of the Bold and the Beautiful took a more positive approach to the couple’s impending nuptials. One fan thought that the proposal was not rushed and said that it had been coming on for years and that the qualities of “peace and stability” are to be desired in any marriage. However, other fans quickly pointed out that Liam’s proposal had everything to do with himself, and that it was a selfish proposal displaying how he typically only thinks of himself. Another B&B fan would also like to know why they are rushing into marriage if he has not even filed the annulment papers yet, while others are of the view that it is Liam’s standard practice to jump into engagements.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Liam makes Hope’s dream come true with a proposal, Bill positions himself as her perfect match to Steffy, Ridge lays out his theory about Liam’s recent change of heart, and Hope and Liam receive mixed reactions when they announce their engagement. pic.twitter.com/MuItk5bb03 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 5, 2018

It seems as if Liam’s proposal has ruffled a few nerves among fans who wanted him to at least have the decency to remain single for a while and not reel in another bride. The question remains if he will remain engaged to Hope when he finds out that Bill has played them for a fool once again.