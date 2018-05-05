Kim Kardashian Seriously Considering Divorce As Kanye West Continues His Meltdown, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

This is the latest in a long line of stories claiming that Kim and Kanye are headed for divorce.

Kim Kardashian is apparently thinking of divorce as Kanye West continues his meltdown and reports of his opioid abuse, with rumors that his outbursts are once again causing a rift in the famous marriage.

Kanye has been in the new much lately for his support of Donald Trump, his rumored past abuse of opioids, and this week’s controversial assertion that slaves made a choice to remain in bondage. While Kim Kardashian had publicly supported him, a new report from Radar Online claims that she is secretly distraught about his behavior and doesn’t know what to do next.

It has come to the point that Kim believes divorce may be the only option to save the family, an insider told the celebrity news outlet.

“Kim thinks that divorce may be her only option to save herself and her children right now,” a source told Radar Online. “She’s been having a breakdown herself over all of this, and has been crying to her mom and her sisters all week long!”

Kim is also afraid that the remarks have increased the risks, and apparently her mom, Kris Jenner, has already increased security in the wake of Kanye’s comments. Kim is still traumatized from her gunpoint robbery in Paris, the report noted, and Kanye’s behavior is now ramping up her anxiety again.

If Kim Kardashian truly is considering divorce, Kanye’s actions are not helping matters. He continues to grab headlines this week as he stands by his support of Trump and offered his rationale for believing that slaves chose to remain in slavery.

Kim is now spending some time away from Kanye. As People reported, Kim jetted off to Las Vegas for her high school reunion and then to see a Cher concert.

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced divorce rumors. The couple have seen a near-endless stream of reports from celebrity tabloids speculating on the state of their marriage, with the stories starting shortly after their wedding. Many have claimed that Kim is fed up with Kanye’s erratic behavior, including his past outbursts and his 2016 hospitalization.

But to date, none of the stories have hit the mark, so many now take the Kim Kardashian divorce rumors with a big grain of salt.