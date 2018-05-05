Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Think Tristan Thompson Will Cheat Again, Sources Tell ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian's friends think it's only a matter of time before Tristan Thompson cheats again.

Khloe Kardashian has decided to give her relationship with Tristan Thompson a second chance after he was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Now, Khloe’s friends are worried that the NBA player will continue to cheat on her after the drama begins to die down.

According to a May 4 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are fully back together. The couple was spotted for the first time together in public since the cheating scandal erupted. The pair was photographed and filmed having lunch together in Cleveland, where Tristan plays alongside LeBron James with the Cavaliers.

Sources tell the magazine that many of Khloe Kardashian’s friends are wondering when Tristan Thompson will cheat again. The insider says that “everyone” believes that it’s not a matter of whether Tristan will cheat, but when he will cheat again. The sources go on to say that while Khloe is supposed to be enjoying one of the happiest times of her life after the birth of baby True, becoming a new mom has been “overshadowed” by something “so awful.”

During this difficult time, Khloe Kardashian is said to be leaning on her family for support. Both of Khloe’s older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, have been through a lot of relationship drama in the past. They are also mothers and can offer her advice about parenting. Meanwhile, Khloe is said to be closest with her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “Those are her girls,” says the source, adding that they are not passing any judgment on the situation that Khloe is currently dealing with.

The source goes on to say that Kendall and Kylie won’t speak negatively about Tristan Thompson, especially if Khloe Kardashian has chosen to stay with the father of her child. The girls reportedly believe that Tristan is connected to them forever now through baby True, and if Khloe loves him then they will love him and treat him as apart of their family as well.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are staying quiet about the cheating scandal, and have yet to make any public statement about the controversy. However, fans will likely see it become a big storyline on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.