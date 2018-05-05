‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of May 7: Liam & Hope Make Love, Steffy Pleads, Ridge Suspects Bill,

Liam and Hope hit the sheets and celebrate their engagement.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 7 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) made a shocking decision that will have far-reaching consequences for himself and his family. Bill’s (Don Diamont) plotting and scheming has seemingly fooled everyone and, due to his deceit, lives will be ruined. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will possibly take the news the hardest, while her father tries to solve a mystery.

Monday, May 7

Hope (Annika Noelle) is elated that Liam finally proposed and she makes some hefty promises to her groom-to-be. In the meantime, Bill takes advantage of Steffy’s situation and visits her. He wants her to be with him. According to She Knows Soaps, Steffy will be taken by surprise, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she stands firm that she wants Liam.

Tuesday, May 8

Steffy turns to her brother-in-law and ex-husband Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to speak to Liam on her behalf. Unfortunately, Wyatt won’t believe that there is nothing going on between her and Bill. After all, he saw “evidence” of Steffy and Bill’s romantic romp with his own eyes.

Hope will give Liam a memento from their past. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she gives him the original engagement ring he gave her a few years ago. According to Soap Hub, Liam and Hope will make love at some point during the week of May 7.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Liam makes Hope’s dream come true with a proposal, Bill positions himself as her perfect match to Steffy, Ridge lays out his theory about Liam’s recent change of heart, and Hope and Liam receive mixed reactions when they announce their engagement. pic.twitter.com/MuItk5bb03 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 5, 2018

Wednesday, May 9

“Lope” tell family and friends that they’re engaged. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that they will receive mixed reactions to their news. As far as most people are concerned, Liam is still married to Steffy and they thought that they were getting back together.

Ridge is truly confused about Liam’s sudden turnaround. He is trying to piece the puzzle together. The last he saw of Liam, he was on his way to Steffy’s and they would try to patch their marriage up. He will soon discover that the common denominator in the story is Wyatt. After Wyatt spoke to Liam and told him that Steffy was cheating on him with Bill, Liam broke Steffy’s heart. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 9, state that Ridge will tell Steffy about a theory he has been developing about where Liam sourced his information.

Unaware that Bill is mastering her puppet strings, Steffy unleashes her anguish to Ridge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/925OwQpWZy #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ITRIYhO8aA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 4, 2018

Thursday, May 10

Steffy holds out until Thursday, May 10, to confront Hope. Her marriage and daughter’s father was just ripped away from her and the wounds are still very raw. Steffy will finally confront the woman who’s been after her man for years. However, Steffy’s words won’t only reach Hope’s ears. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke, Maya, and Rick eavesdrop on the two letting it rip.

What should Steffy do? Like if you think she’s meant to be with Bill or RT if you think she needs to fight for Liam. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VEszlFykkS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 4, 2018

Friday, May 11

Steffy proves that a woman will do anything to keep her husband and father of her child when she pleads with him yet again not to marry Hope. If he goes ahead with the wedding, he will be tearing their family apart forever.

The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 7 reveal that Ridge has had enough of Bill. He has been avoiding him for weeks but now that his daughter’s marriage is in ruins, he confronts Ridge hoping to prove his suspicions.