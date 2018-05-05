Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back Together, Lamar Odom Saddened By The News, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Lamar Odom has strong opinions about Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's relationship.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together. The couple have been through a lot over the past month, and they are now reportedly trying to pick up the pieces of their relationship. However, there is at least one person who doesn’t agree with Khloe’s decision to try and salvage the relationship.

According to a May 4 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is very upset by the fact that Khloe took Tristan Thompson back. As many fans know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their first child together, a daughter named True Thompson. The cheating scandal blew up when photos and video of Tristan kissing multiple women surfaced online. Another photograph depicted Thompson accompanying one of the woman back to his hotel room only hours before Kardashian gave birth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after Khloe Kardashian gave birth, Lamar Odom began reaching out to her to check on her well being, as well as the health of her newborn daughter. Odom even reportedly sent True Clippers and Lakers jerseys with his old number and name on the back.

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out in public together for the first time since the cheating scandal. After the photos and video of the couple having lunch in Cleveland surfaced, sources revealed that Lamar Odom was “rocked” that Khloe had taken Tristan back after he had hurt her so badly. Odom is allegedly saddened that Kardashian wouldn’t give their marriage a second chance, but she is willing to work through her issues with Thompson, whom she isn’t even married to.

The insider went on to reveal that Lamar Odom is holding out hope that Khloe Kardashian will come to her senses and leave Tristan Thompson “soon.” Lamar allegedly doesn’t believe that Tristan “deserves” Khloe’s love.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are keeping their relationship issues quiet. Neither the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star or the NBA player have spoken out publicly about the cheating scandal. However, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have both praised Khloe’s strength during the difficult time.