‘Big Brother’ Edition Of ‘The Amazing Race’ Reportedly Coming To CBS

After Cody and Jessica's success, the network is rumored to be eyeing a 'Big Brother' season of the long-running competition show.

The Amazing Race is about to get even more amazing—for Big Brother fans, that is. CBS is reportedly planning to air a Big Brother edition of the globe-trekking reality show, according to TMZ. The gossip site reports that CBS has already locked in a roster of past Big Brother players who are ready to compete for the Amazing Race cash prize in a first-ever crossover season. An insider also dished there will be at least one past Big Brother winner who will compete on the themed Amazing Race season.

But a subsequent report by Reality Blurred revealed that in addition to Big Brother stars, there will be some Amazing Race alums on the cast as well. A casting source told Reality Blurred the new Race season will feature a mix of Big Brother teams and former Amazing Race teams.

Big Brother couples have been featured on The Amazing Race several times, with the most recent duo, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, taking home the $1 million grand prize last season. According to Gold Derby, Graf later revealed that the polarizing couple saw The Amazing Race as “their redemption project” following an uncomfortable Big Brother season that ended with them separating themselves from the other houseguests.

In addition to Cody and Jessica, other Big Brother lovebirds who have appeared on The Amazing Race include Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas and Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd. In addition, two-time Big Brother contestant Alison Irwin competed on Season 5 of the show.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Several Big Brother contestants have talked about their desire to snag a spot on The Amazing Race. James Huling from Seasons 17 and 18 of the CBS summertime reality show regularly revealed on the Big Brother live feeds that he desired to compete on other CBS competition shows like Survivor or The Amazing Race. Ditto for Celebrity Big Brother’s Chuck Liddell, who used his Big Brother eviction interview with host Julie Chen to petition for a future spot on The Amazing Race for him and his wife.

Sonya Flemming / CBS

Of course, a Big Brother-heavy season of The Amazing Race could also satisfy diehard fans who have been clamoring for a Big Brother all-stars season. Chen previously downplayed the chances of a second Big Brother all-stars season (the first one, in 2006, ended Mike Boogie Malin winning the $500,000 prize), telling Entertainment Weekly, “Look, we love the Will Kirbys, the Mike Boogies, and the Janelles, and they will always have a special spot in our hearts..but I think the beauty of this game is showing true fans who have never played it.”

But since none of these Big Brother stars have ever played The Amazing Race, even Julie Chen could be on board with this new all-stars idea. CBS hasn’t confirmed the casting reports about The Amazing Race, but Chen has friends in high places, so this Big Brother-Amazing Race mashup could really be happening.

Big Brother returns to CBS this summer.