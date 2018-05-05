Halle Berry Shares Sexy Workout Video, Showing Off Her Amazing Physique At Age 51

The actress has been bringing fans in on her amazing workout routines.

Halle Berry had a sexy workout video to share with fans this week, showing off her incredible fitness routine and a physique that looks like it should belong to someone decades younger.

The actress took to Instagram this week to show followers the efforts she goes to keep in shape, which includes showing off her fit body while slamming some spare tires — literally.

Berry termed her routine the “Tuff Tire” workout, and there was a good reason — for the workout, Halle Berry went to town on a giant tire, slamming it with a sledgehammer. She worked in some boxing along with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas and gave fans some hints about how they could replicate her workout at home.

Berry has gotten into the habit of sharing these workout videos weekly, showing her followers the lengths she goes to keep her fit body and encouraging them to keep active. She often shares hints or instructions for how to replicate the workouts.

Peter Lee Thomas has gotten some attention for his working keeping Halle Berry in great shape. Men’s Journal featured Thomas in an article last year and took note of Berry’s praise for him.

“He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more,” the actress shared in a previous post.

“Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering. I’ll be launching #hallewood very soon and within that community, Peter will be laying it out! In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit!”

Past workouts have included “couple’s workouts” where Berry held up the very large Thomas while he did pushups. Berry said it is good to have a workout partner to help keep both on track. And it helps that she has Thomas, who pushes Berry and said she is incredibly motivated.

“You know, she’s incredible,” he told Spy magazine. “You tell her to do 20 reps, she’ll do 30 reps. She has that kind of drive. It makes all the sense in the world why she is who she is today and her success as an actress.”

For anyone brave enough to try to replicate Halle Berry’s latest workout — or just want to see how the actress defies Father Time at age 51 — the video can be seen below.

And anyone who wants to try following her entire workout regimen can keep an eye on Halle Berry’s Instagram page, where she uploads a new fitness video every week. She also shares some of the results, in case anyone wanted some inspiration.

