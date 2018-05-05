Halle Berry Shares Sexy Workout Video, Showing Off Her Amazing Physique At Age 51

Halle Berry had a sexy workout video to share with fans this week, showing off her incredible fitness routine and a physique that looks like it should belong to someone decades younger.
The actress took to Instagram this week to show followers the efforts she goes to keep in shape, which includes showing off her fit body while slamming some spare tires — literally.
Berry termed her routine the “Tuff Tire” workout, and there was a good reason — for the workout, Halle Berry went to town on a giant tire, slamming it with a sledgehammer. She worked in some boxing along with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas and gave fans some hints about how they could replicate her workout at home.
Berry has gotten into the habit of sharing these workout videos weekly, showing her followers the lengths she goes to keep her fit body and encouraging them to keep active. She often shares hints or instructions for how to replicate the workouts.
Peter Lee Thomas has gotten some attention for his working keeping Halle Berry in great shape. Men’s Journal featured Thomas in an article last year and took note of Berry’s praise for him.
“He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more,” the actress shared in a previous post.
“Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering. I’ll be launching #hallewood very soon and within that community, Peter will be laying it out! In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit!”
Past workouts have included “couple’s workouts” where Berry held up the very large Thomas while he did pushups. Berry said it is good to have a workout partner to help keep both on track. And it helps that she has Thomas, who pushes Berry and said she is incredibly motivated.
“You know, she’s incredible,” he told Spy magazine. “You tell her to do 20 reps, she’ll do 30 reps. She has that kind of drive. It makes all the sense in the world why she is who she is today and her success as an actress.”
For anyone brave enough to try to replicate Halle Berry’s latest workout — or just want to see how the actress defies Father Time at age 51 — the video can be seen below.
It’s #FitnessFriday and today Peter and I share with you our Tuff Tire Thursday workout and we bring it every Thursday rain or shine! We had a workout planned and it rained and we decided to stick with our plan. I have to say I felt so good that we didn’t let the rain defeat us. WE DID IT ANYWAY! So today I challenge you to do it anyway. No matter what comes up that threatened to derail your fitness plan, tell yourself “I win” and do it ANYWAY! For this workout we pulled out this ginormous tire and got busy. Finding an old used tractor tire is relatively easy. On my IG Stories and Fitness Highlight, you'll find 7 exercises that will give you a full body workout. They will challenge your overall body strength, core and even cardio. Do 10-20 reps of each exercise for 3-5 sets based on your fitness level. I’m also sharing my #keto lunch and snack for today. Enjoy ❤️ #FitnessFridayHB
And anyone who wants to try following her entire workout regimen can keep an eye on Halle Berry’s Instagram page, where she uploads a new fitness video every week. She also shares some of the results, in case anyone wanted some inspiration.
Summer is coming so this #FitnessFriday let’s go there and talk beach bodies! For me, having a great beach body is so much more than looking good in a bikini, it’s more about FEELING good in your body! No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that’s the win! For me, that confidence has always come as a result of loving myself enough to put my health and wellness first by doing the necessary work. If you’ve just started your fitness journey or if you’ve been working out and you’re not quite where you want to be yet, don’t beat yourself up, just stay the course. Knowing that you are in pursuit of optimum health and wellness, your confidence level will sky rocket and you will still be the “baddest” on the beach this summer. Take pics of your transformation as I’ll be having an #HBBEACHBODY contest over the summer and the winner will be flown to LA to work-out with us! On my IG Stories you can find a few exercises to help you along the way. Strong abdominal and chest muscles are important to achieve good posture which is key to looking good in a swim suit. And let’s not forget the butt! The first exercise is called Crazy 8. All you need is a ball. You do 8 push-ups over the ball, then jump as high as you can, then immediately do 8 squats forcing your butt to touch the ball each time. Next time you do 7, 6, 5…and so on all they way down to 1. Do this for 3 sets. Then get a partner and do a Buddy Back to Back. Do 20 reps for 3 sets. Finish with the fly swatter. All you need is a towel. Do 40 swats for 3 reps. Good luck! ????????❤️ #FitnessFridayHB
