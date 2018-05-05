Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Sports Bra In Stunning New Photos After Bikini Backlash

Selena is flaunting her rock hard abs in new fitness photos shortly after being body-shamed.

Selena Gomez is wowing fans with her insane abs and toned body in new promotional photos for Puma. Hollywood Life reports that Selena is starring in a new campaign for the sports brand, and new photos show the singer and actress rocking her incredibly toned body in a sports bra and leggings as she models the sport and fitness brand’s new sneakers.

One of the striking new promotional photos from the campaign shows Selena rocking stylish workout gear, including a yellow sports bra and off-nude yoga leggings with a mesh insert across the knee, as the put her arms in the air to flaunt her toned middle and reveal her abs.

Another photo released this week shows Gomez standing on one leg while hugging her right leg after putting on a grey workout top, showing just how strong she is while being photographed in her powerful poses.

Both promotional new fitness snaps revealing the star’s stunningly toned body are to promote Puma’s new line “Defy” sneakers – which will be available online on May 31 – as part of the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress’s latest campaign with the sports brand.

Speaking about her collaboration with the business and the new sneakers in a statement obtained by Hollywood Life, Gomez explained the inspiration behind naming the product “Defy.”

“To DEFY is to be brave. It’s about pushing the envelope and not obeying any ‘expectations’ placed on you by society,” Selena said of her latest campaign. “Puma has captured this feeling perfectly with their new DEFY training shoe. I remind myself daily the importance of defying the outside noise and being true to myself.”

Gomez’s stunning new photos showing off her body in her skin-tight exercise gear come just two months after the “Come and Get It” singer candidly spoke out about body confidence after candid paparazzi photos of her in a bikini found their way online.

As reported by Style Caster earlier this year, Selena was recently attacked by vicious trolls after the photos of her wearing an orange and black bikini surfaced while the singer and actress was spending some time in Australia with her friends on a yacht.

Many social media haters even nastily called the singer “fat” after seeing the photos, while many others left body-shaming comments online.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Gomez then decided to hit back at the trolls on Instagram where she opened up about taking care of herself as well as slamming conceptions of beauty as being a “myth.”

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to [fulfil] society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty,” Selena wrote on an inspiring Instagram caption on March 20.

Gomez continued alongside a video of herself hanging out on the yacht with some friends, “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.”

The star then added a purple heart and rainbow emoji to her inspirational caption about beauty.