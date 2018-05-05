‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Credits Yoga For Her Amazing Bikini Body At Age 54

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shares her beach body secrets with fans..

Lisa Rinna has never been shy about showing off her toned bikini body. Now, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and designer is sharing her biggest secret about how she stays in shape. Lisa Rinna recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a red two-piece bathing suit, and she captioned the snap with a mini rundown of her workout routine. Lisa explained that she has been doing one important thing for 25 years and she reiterated that consistency is key.

“I do yoga. 25 years of it,” Rinna captioned her bikini photo. “What do you do? Oh and I spin and hike too. Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”

As for her diet, Lisa Rinna previously told People that she eats a mostly plant-based diet but that she eats some meat when she feels the need to. Lisa also said “moderation is key” when it comes to eating, but she admitted she is adamant about her workouts, which she says keeps her “sane.”

“It’s really good to move every day,” Lisa said.”I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane.”

You can see Lisa Rinna’s post about her bikini body below.

In 2015, Lisa Rinna dished about her workout routine in a post on her website. Lisa revealed she always feels “amazing” when she is done working out.

“In a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour-long class,” Rinna shared. “Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it! I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can.”

Lisa also revealed that when she is traveling, especially to a big city like New York City, she tends to walk long distances as a way to see the sites as well as get her exercise in. But Rinna admitted that when she travels the country for QVC, she doesn’t work out at all because she can’t fit it into her schedule.

“And that’s okay,” Rinna wrote. “You can’t put too much pressure on fitting your workout in all the time because sometimes it just can’t happen and you should be okay with that.”

Lisa Rinna’s biggest piece of advice is to find more than one form of exercise and mix it up.

“One day do the Pilates, and then the next day you play tennis. Maybe you can even incorporate a Friday night salsa dancing class with your girlfriends! You gotta keep it fresh to keep yourself interested,” Lisa told her fans.

Lisa Rinna’s Instagram feed frequently features bikini pics which inspire her fans. Rinna recently shared a throwback snap that showed off her toned abs at age 50.

#Tbt 50. A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on May 3, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

During an appearance on Oprah: Where Are They Now, Lisa Rinna acknowledged she was born with good genes, but she didn’t downplay the importance of her yoga routines.

“I have a really strong yoga practice,” Rinna revealed in 2015. “For my body type, that really works.”

Lisa also admitted that she works out and eats healthy foods because it makes her feel better about herself, and when she feels better than she is “nicer.”

“I like to feel good and I like to look good,” Lisa said. “If I feel good and look good, [those are] two things that I don’t have to beat myself up over…Whether that’s superficial or not, folks, that’s the truth.”

You can see Lisa Rinna talking about the importance of her diet and exercise routines in the video below.