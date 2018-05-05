JetBlue To Deliver New York Pizzas To L.A. — For Real

$12 pizzas delivered to your door -- for three days only.

Talk about your pie in the sky. In a bizarre promotion, but a tasty one to be sure, JetBlue is taking pizza delivery to new heights. Literally. The airline says that it will be delivering pizzas from New York City to Los Angeles from May 9 to May 11 with no delivery fee. And the tip? Forget about it!

JetBlue will be delivering the hot 16-inch cheese pies from Patsy’s Pizzeria of East Harlem for just $12. Add pepperoni for $3 more. Unfortunately, those are the only options. (If you want a Hawaiian pizza, maybe Hawaiian Airlines can hook you up.) There are a few other details to consider before ordering online. They will only be delivering to people who live in Los Angeles and only at specific zip codes.

“If you live in L.A., enter your zip code to see if you’re in our delivery zone,” says the JetBlue pizza website, “If you aren’t, you may want to consider moving. We can’t overstress how good this pizza is.”

The other issue is the airline will only be taking 350 pizza orders per day, so you won’t want to hesitate. Purchasers of the pie can even track their order as it travels through the clouds from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport. Then, they will be notified when to expect to see the pizzas on their doorsteps.

But why is JetBlue getting into pizza delivery?

“As New York’s Hometown Airline, we know there’s no slice like a New York slice,” said Elizabeth Windram, JetBlue’s vice president of marketing. “In creating the first-ever coast-to-coast pizza delivery by an airline, we’re bringing the best pizza to Los Angeles to share an authentic taste of our home.”

Mary Altaffer / AP Images

Patsy’s Pizzeria has been in business since 1933. It was dream project of immigrant newlyweds Pasquale “Patsy” and Carmella Lancieri. Today the place still operates from its New York City location at 2287-91 1st Avenue.

“From there, it will be packed for the flight,” promises JetBlue. “Upon arrival at LAX, the pizza will be brought to a kitchen and prepped for final delivery so that it’s fresh and delicious upon delivery to your door.”

To order your pie, visit jetblue.pizza and validate your zip code. Ordering opens up at midnight PDT each day and ends when they run out.