Paris Hilton Nude Photos Stolen By Hackers

A female hacker stole nude photos of Paris Hilton, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to become the victim of a nude photos hacking, according to an exclusive by TMZ. In addition to nude photos, the hacker also stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from Hilton as well.

Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan is the name of a hacker who actively hacked Paris, as well as two other individuals between the years of 2015 and 2017. In addition to hacking Hilton to steal her money and nude photos, Paytsar also hacked Paris’ father, as well as her sister, Nicky.

According to the documents that TMZ obtained, Paytsar even used her hacking abilities to impersonate Paris via email to request Hilton’s assistant wire $80,000 into an account belonging to Paytsar.

The woman hacked into Paris’ bank accounts and made reservations at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for a 2015 New Year’s Eve party. According to authorities, Paytsar charged Paris’ credit cards with over $40,000 just that night.

Officials believe Paytsar hacked Rick and Nicky Hilton in an attempt to steal more passwords and other account information pertaining to Paris. Paytsar managed to pull nude photos of Paris from her iCloud account. At this time, officials are not really sure what the hacker did with the nude photos of Paris after obtaining them.

Hacker Hit Paris Hilton for $130k and Obtained Nude Photos https://t.co/q4SbXW3CUt — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2018

In 2017, Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan was finally busted for hacking and stealing both Paris’ money and her nude photos. The woman pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at the beginning of next week. Federal prosecutors have recommended that the hacker spend 57 months behind bars, followed by a supervised release of three years. The prosecutors also want the hacker to pay a restitution of $318,535 to all of the hacking victims.

Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

As Ranker reminds us, Hilton is far from the only celebrity to fall victim to a nude photo hacking. Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Rosario Dawson, and Katie Cassidy are just a few other celebrities who have been the victim of a hacking. While the hacking and publishing of nude photos of female celebrities is far more common, male celebrities are no stranger to this violation of privacy. Tiger Woods has also been the victim of a nude photo hacking.