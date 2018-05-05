Chewbacca, Star Of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ Challenges You To ‘Roar For Change’

The Chewbacca campaign helps to support UNICEF in a loud way.

In celebration of the unofficial holiday, May the Fourth, Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change has announced a new global challenge to help support UNICEF and is promoting it with the help of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s director Ron Howard, and star, Chewbacca.

In the video made special for the challenge, Howard invites friends and families to record their best rendition of Chewbacca’s iconic roar and then upload the video to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #RoarForChange. For each public post that receives a “like” or “share” from one of the social media outlets, Star Wars: Force for Change will donate a crisp new dollar to UNICEF USA, up to $1 million.

“Every year, May 4th has seen fans across the globe become Forces for Change and rally around good causes,” says Paul Gainer, Head of Disney Consumer Products Commercialization. “This year, as part of the countdown to the launch of Solo: A Star Wars Story, we’re giving them a fun way to support UNICEF while celebrating Han’s legendary sidekick Chewbacca, and his iconic roar, which is almost as recognizable as the Wookiee warrior himself.”

The video shows how Chewbacca became a bit of a diva on the set of Solo.

“Chewbacca may not always have the best temperament but beneath the gruff exterior is a heart of gold,” says director Ron Howard in the launch video. “That’s why he’s challenging you to Roar for Change.”

Fans have until May 25, the day when Solo: A Star Wars Story comes opens in theaters, to record their Chewbacca roars, but earlier the better. Fans who record their roar while visiting a Disney Store location this weekend will receive 10 percent off any Star Wars purchase.

Since 2014, Star Wars: Force for Change has raised over $16 million for various charities around the world, and this year is UNICEF’s turn. The organization reports that almost one out of every four children worldwide are severely malnourished. This campaign will allow the charity to provide ready-to-use therapeutic food packets to children in 190 countries and territories in the world.

“We are thrilled to team up with Star Wars: Force for Change and Chewbacca to help improve the lives of malnourished children around the world. It’s incredible to see Star Wars fans rally around the spirit of Chewbacca and UNICEF’s lifesaving mission. Together, we can protect all that is good in a galaxy not so far away,” said Rajesh Anandan, Senior Vice President of UNICEF Ventures, UNICEF USA.

For more information, visit the Star Wars Force For Change website.