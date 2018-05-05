Bravo and Haymaker are looking into the alleged Thomas Ravenel sexual assault settlement

Haymaker, the production company behind the hit Bravo show, Southern Charm, is investigating the sexual assault allegations against cast member Thomas Ravenel. The story was broken by Fitsnews on April 18, and included information about an alleged settlement after a sexual assault between Ravenel and the mother of Ashley Perkins.

Perkins says that Ravenel paid her mother $200,000 to not speak of the assault or the arrangement going forward, but Perkins, who was in the room during the mediation, did not sign a nondisclosure agreement with Ravenel.

Haymaker And Bravo Are Doing Their Own Investigation Into Thomas Ravenel

Today, Haymaker and Bravo broke their silence and commented on the allegations of sexual assault against Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel, says Us Weekly Magazine.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Ashley Perkins says that on their first date, Thomas Ravenel picked up her mother and took her back to his house. While giving her a tour, Perkins’ mother said Ravenel allegedly pushed her on the bed in the nanny’s room and pushed his genitals into her face.

Perkins says that her mother had to scream to get away from Thomas Ravenel.

“He is pulling her pants down, he digitally penetrates my mom in her vagina and butt with his fingers, and my mom is screaming at him to get off of her, and no. He is holding her wrists above her head, which explains the injuries she suffered, and the bruising. My mom screams at him, ‘You are a rapist,'” Perkins claims.

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Allegedly Paid $200,000 to a Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assaulthttps://t.co/dzNYLvkPma Shared from my Google feed — Edd Gimenez (@eddgimenez) May 5, 2018

But this is where things get stickier for Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel. The creator of Southern Charm, Whitney Sudler-Smith, is the founder of Haymaker Productions, and at this time, Ravenel and Sudler-Smith are not on good terms. Ravenel has been disrespectful to Sudler-Smith’s mother, Patricia Altschul, and made scurrilous accusations against Sudler-Smith himself. There are accusations that Ravenel and his current girlfriend have been planting false stories with a gossip site.

Ravenel and his girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, have said that Patricia Altschul has been “going after him” on social media after a friend of Patricia’s broke off a relationship last spring with Ravenel.

But Southern Charm fans aren’t buying it, and are tweeting their displeasure.

“I have a hard time believing Mrs. A would ‘go after’ anyone. We’ve seen her shun someone who physically & verbally attacked her only child, so I can believe if Mrs. A has a reason not to like someone she may make it known. ‘Going after’ someone is not her style.”

Patricia Altschul saw the post and thanked the tweeter.

“Thank you… you are absolutely correct.”

‘Southern Charm’ Production Company Investigating Thomas Ravenel Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/4wrtEtby2M — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) May 5, 2018

Thomas Ravenel Said Whitney And Patricia Were Never Really His Friends

Thomas Ravenel was angered that Whitney Sudler-Smith and Patricia Altschul didn’t take his side, and so he posted on Instagram that the two were never genuine friends. Ravenel said that the current conflict made him see that their friendship was false.

“But the flip side is that it also reveals who people really are. I didn’t lose Whitney and Pat as friends. They were never really friends to begin with and this show [Southern Charm] brought that to light.”