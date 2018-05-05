Showrunner Of Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Series Can’t Stop Talking About The Show’s Stars

'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' premieres on Freeform in June.

Just when you thought Marvel has run out of comic books to base new films and TV series on, another comes along. The newest project, Cloak & Dagger, is set to premiere with a two-hour presentation next month on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family). A joint project between Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, Cloak & Dagger is based on the comic book series of the same name about two different teenagers from two different walks of life, who cross paths and find that they are more in common than they thought possible.

The new series is headed by Joe Pokaski (Underground, Heroes) serving as showrunner and executive producer, but to hear him speak of the show, he sounds like a proud papa. He is joined by Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory, who also serve as executive produers. Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) is directing the show’s first episode.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger begins with former privileged girl, Tandy (played by Olivia Holt), still reeling after watching her family suffer through in a terrible storm. She meets Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph), who has suffered a similar loss, which has made him somewhat of a loner. But when the two meet, they can’t ignore that there is connection that some call a divine paring.

Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Andrea Roth, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos and J.D. Evermore. Frank Ockenfels / Freeform

“The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy,” says Pokaski. “When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe. It’s been important to us from day one that Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is about character and emotion above all. We’re so excited to have assembled a murderers’ row of talented actors who can execute on that, and then some.”

That murderers’ row includes Andrea Roth (Rescue Me, Blue Bloods) who plays Tandy’s eternal optimist mom; Gloria Reuben (ER, Mr. Robot) is portraying Tyrone’s overprotective yet closed off mother; Miles Mussenden (Bloodline, Queen Sugar) stars as Tyrone’s hard-working father to keep his family safe; Carl Lundstedt (Grey’s Anatomy, Conviction) plays Tandy’s boyfriend; James Saito (Life of Pi, The Devil’s Advocate) plays the role of Dr. Bernard Sanjo who serves as an emotional support for Tyrone and according to Freeform, has a “most unusual relationship”; and J.D. Evermore (True Detective, The Walking Dead) plays Detective Connors, who the network describes as a “contradiction of a man embracing an intimidating persona that overcompensates for a secret he keeps close to the vest”

Marvel’s “Cloak & Dagger” comic book cover Freeform

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger premieres on June 7 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.