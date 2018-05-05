The 'Daily Mail' says that the British atelier is making the $135,000 beaded wedding gown

Questions about who will design Meghan Markle’s wedding dress have been swirling around since the engagement of Prince Harry and Markle was announced, but now, Daily Mail says they have discovered who is making the royal wedding gown, and hints at what it will look like. British Designers Ralph & Russo have reportedly created a gown for Markle which will set the royal family back $135,000.

Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Will Be Paid For By Prince Harry’s Family

Fashion sources and royal watchers say that Ralph & Russo have created one of two dresses for Markle’s big day on May 19. The first gown is said to be “hand-stitched and heavily beaded” and will be worn for the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. Markle will also wear this gown to the reception following the service, which will be hosted by Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

The cost of the dress is startling to some, but sources say that the British people will not be on the hook for the cost, as the royal family will be picking up the $135,000 tab. Hours have been spent stitching on the beading.

“It sounds a lot but this is the wedding of the year and hundreds of hours of manpower have gone into making it, almost all by hand.”

Meghan Markle Will Wear A Second Formal Gown For The Evening Affair

Prince Charles and wife Camilla are throwing the second event, a black-tie evening affair in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Frogmore House in the grounds of Windsor Great Park. It is still not clear who will be making this second gown, but sources are betting on Burberry or Erdem.

Ralph & Russo are the designers of the stylish dress that Meghan Markle wore for her engagement portrait.

Ralph & Russo Designed Meghan Markle’s Official Engagement Gown For Their 2016 Fall Show

Fashionista says that the black Ralph & Russo beaded ball gown that Meghan Markle wore while posing for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry increased the odds that the British designers would also play a role in the couple’s big day. The dress worn by Meghan Markle was first seen in the Ralph & Russo’s Fall 2016 couture runway, but it had a sheer top. The designers accommodated Markle by adding a liner or a modesty panel for the formerly translucent top. The floor-lengthed gown has a fuller, tiered skirt which is offset by the fitted top.