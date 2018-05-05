‘Days Of Our Lives’ Episode 5/4 Recap: Theresa Returns, Ben Makes Appearance, Chad & Abby’s Emotional Reunion

The Friday, May 4 episode of 'Days of Our Lives' brought two characters back to the show and reunited Chad and Abigail after being separated by mental illness.

Today’s episode of Days of Our Lives was filled with plot twists, characters returning from long lost places, struggles, and emotional reunions. At the beginning of the Days episode, Dr. Laura is in complete control of Abby’s mind and body. She is back at the Salem PD and comes face to face with Chad and Kate.

Dr. Laura admits to blocking off the air supply in the tunnels under the DiMera mansion. She told Kate that it was “nothing personal.” Dr. Laura confronts Chad, letting him know that it was, in fact, her that sat next to him in the jet on the way back from Hong Kong.

Kate leans into Chad and says, “You can do this, bring her home.” Kate leaves the room so that Chad can be alone with Dr. Laura. Once alone, Chad tries to convince Dr. Laura to let Abby come back home. Dr. Laura refuses, telling Chad that he really doesn’t want to know all of the reasons why. Chad is angry. He looks at Dr. Laura and says, “You have no right to keep my wife from me.”

Abby is trapped inside her own mind. She is lost and confused, but most of all she is scared. She wants desperately to get back to Chad and their son Thomas. Abby is in the process of fighting to get out when Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) appears.

Days of Our Lives fans remember Ben as “The Necktie Killer.” He also attempted to kill Marlena Evans, Chad DiMera, as well as Abby. Ben tells Abby that he is always there in her mind and he can help her. At first, she fights against him and his seductions. She states that she is not scared of him anymore. Ben continues to seduce her, attempting to break her by telling Abby to let go, give up and give in to the realization that she is mentally ill. His charms seem to be working their magic as Abby leans in to kiss him.

At the hospital, Eve is visiting Brady, who is trying to convince Eve to give him another chance. Brady insists that he wasn’t drinking or doing drugs. Eve doesn’t believe him. She is in the process of calling him a liar and a cheater when Claire walks into the room. Claire is just in time to tell Eve that Brady had nothing to do with the rigged contest.

On today’s Days of Our Lives, Brady looks at Eve and confesses his undying love.

“You snuck up on me and I fell in love with you. Please take another chance on me, on us.”

Brady expresses his deep love for Eve. He wants to stand up and repeat his wedding vows to her. He wants to be the man to make her life better.

Now that Ciara has gotten her revenge on Claire for what was done to her mother Hope, Ciara had expected to feel good about it. Instead, she finds herself feeling empty inside. Ciara tells Claire that she will go to Eve and ask that the press release say that there was a voting mix-up due to a technical error.

In Mexico City, Chloe is still trapped in a hotel room. She was placed there after being drugged by Miguel and she is dreading the arrival of Miguel’s mysterious boss. The door opens, however, it is not Miguel or his boss that enters the room. It is a very scared and nervous Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley).

Theresa explains to Chloe that she broke things off with Brady in order to save the life of her family members. The man who wants Chloe in Mexico is the same man who forced Theresa away from Brady, the man that she still loves and always will. Miguel’s mystery boss is the mobster Mateo.

Theresa has a lot of questions for Chloe. At first, she asks about Tate and whether or not her son remembers her. Theresa admits to missing her son so badly that she can hardly bear it. Then, she asks about Brady. Chloe is obviously uncomfortable answering Theresa’s questions, but it eventually comes out that Brady fell in love with Nicole who also left him and broke his heart. Theresa is not happy hearing this information, and she is equally disturbed by Chloe’s admission that Brady is now dating Eve, Theresa’s sister.

Back at the Salem PD, Chad is getting frustrated dealing with Dr. Laura. Marlena advises that he should speak with his heart directly to Abby’s heart. Marlena tells him to give Abby a lifeline she can use to free herself. Chad re-enters the room with Dr. Laura, eager to try a new angle.

Chad tells Dr. Laura that he wants to speak with Abby. When Dr. Laura refuses again, Chad continues on saying, “I think she can hear me.” He doesn’t give up. “I know you’re scared Abby,” he says.

“I know you can find your way back to me. We need you out here. Come back to me Abby. Thomas and I are waiting.”

To Chad’s delight, Abby is able to push Ben away and run freely through the door of her mind. On today’s episode of Days of Our Lives on NBC, Abby has broken free of Dr. Laura’s hold. Chad reaches for her and wraps her into his embrace. It is a tearful and emotional reunion for a fan-favorite couple.