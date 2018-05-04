‘Harry And Meghan’ Movie Sex Scene Reportedly Has Queen Elizabeth’s Press Office On Edge, Director Says R

Buckingham Palace "definitely aware" of the film depicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is just three weeks away which means we’re that much closer to seeing their romance immortalized on the small screen. Lifetime’s Harry And Meghan: A Royal Romance will air on May 13, a week before the wedding. But Vanity Fair reports that Buckingham Palace isn’t looking forward to seeing a particular scene that was teased in the film’s latest trailer. A steamy sex scene between the actors playing Harry and his future royal bride reportedly has Queen Elizabeth’s press office on edge, Vanity Fair reports.

“What I’ve heard is that they’re seriously worried about the sex scene,” Harry and Meghan director Menhaj Huda said on Thursday. He added that his source of information was his wife’s best friend who happens to be dating the press secretary at Buckingham Palace.

Producer Meredith Finn seemed pretty unfazed by the royal concern.

“Let them worry,” she quipped at a panel discussion in Beverly Hills with the film’s stars, Parisa Fitz-Henley (Meghan Markle) and Murray Fraser (Prince Harry.) “People have sex.”

“They’re definitely aware of the film, let’s put it that way,” said co-screenwriter Scarlett Lacey, who serves as something of a royal expert and adviser behind the scenes. Lacey’s father, Robert Lacey works as the historical adviser on Netflix’s The Crown and is a Queen Elizabeth biographer. She even met Prince Charles a couple of times. So, she’s likely to be very aware of what the palace knows of the movie.

According to Vanity Fair, Harry And Meghan: A Royal Romance includes some key points in the relationship between the prince and the former Suits actress. Some of these milestones include their trip to Botswana, and, of course, the marriage proposal. But the film is also set to give viewers insight into moments in the lead up to the engagement that the public doesn’t know much or anything about. The movie will touch on Prince Harry’s tug of war with the palace to get them to allow Meghan to keep her lifestyle blog and his tussle with Princess Michael of Kent over a racially insensitive brooch. There will also reportedly be scenes which depict Meghan and Kate Middleton’s (Laura Mitchell) budding friendship.

While it seems that the filmmakers tried to be truthful in their portrayal of Harry and Meghan’s life, Elle notes that the film is still only loosely based on them. Lacey admitted that they “used their imagination in places” but that they also had a lot to go on from stories in the press and Meghan’s now-defunct blog, The Tig.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will take place on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.