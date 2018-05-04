ABC’s ‘$100,000 Pyramid’: See Who’s Playing This Summer

It’s not too late to audition for the show

ABC has announced that The $100,000 Pyramid will be back this summer as part of the network’s Sunday Fun & Games, for the show’s third season. The game show features two half hour long episodes airing back to back where everyday people team up with various celebrities hoping to read their minds in order to win big prizes and advance to the Winner’s Circle in hopes of winning $100,000 potentially given out each week. Last year the show was sandwiched between Celebrity Family Feud and Match Game, but ABC hasn’t announced it’s full line up just yet.

The game show first appeared on network television on CBS March 26, 1973 as a weekday morning show. At the time, the prize money was just $10,000 and the show was hosted by Dick Clark. Since then, Pyramid has been been revived numerous times and most recently with Michael Strahan serving as host. But the main concept of the show has remained the same. It’s a timeless word-association game in which two stars team up with contestants fighting against the clock.

Season three of $100,000 Pyramid is currently filming, but the show is still taking applications for contestants so if you ever dreamed of appearing on a game show, now is your chance. The only real requirements are that you must be 21 years old or older, are a legal U.S. resident, have never been convicted of a felony plus a few more.

Host Michael Strahan

This summer’s celebrity guest lineup includes comedians, sitcom stars, Olympic medalists, dancers, movie stars, morning news show personalities and more. Here is this summer’s complete list:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Lauren Ash (Superstore)

Joy Behar (The View)

Julie Bowen (Modern Family and Life of the Party)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Mario Cantone (actor/comedian)

Erika Christensen (Parenthood)

Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Sorry To Bother You)

Taye Diggs (Empire and Set It Up)

Snoop Dogg (Joker’s Wild)

Gabby Douglas (Olympic gold medalist)

Jenna Fischer (Splitting Up Together)

Erin Foster (Barely Famous)

Sara Foster (Barely Famous)

Vivica A. Fox (Everyday I’m Hustling, Face The Truth)

Bethenny Frankel (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Ana Gasteyer (Lady Dynamite)

Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor)

Darrell Hammond (Mayhem Explained)

Oliver Hudson (Splitting Up Together)

Ken Jeong (Crazy, Rich Asians, Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Gayle King (CBS This Morning, O, The Oprah Magazine)

Nick Lachey (singer, television personality)

Vanessa Lachey (Top Chef Jr.)

Jenifer Lewis (black-ish, Big Hero Six)

Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)

Ross Matthews (Celebrity Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Ken Marino (Fresh Off the Boat)

Matt McGorry (How to Get Away with Murder)

Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs Spinoff)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace and Searching)

Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)

Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Kathy Najimy (Dumplin’, Veep)

Kelly Osbourne (author and television personality)

Terrell Owens (Dancing with the Stars)

Kellie Pickler (recording artist, Pickler & Ben)

Questlove (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Roots)

Andy Richter (Conan)

Rob Riggle (Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy)

Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds, Magic Mike)

Nico Santos (Superstore, Crazy, Rich Asians)

Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)

Kevin Smith (writer, director, podcaster)

George Stephanopoulos (Good Morning America)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater, Wedding Cake Championship)

Ali Wentworth (Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade))

The $100,000 Pyramid’s third season premieres Sunday, June 10 at 9:00 p.m. on ABC