‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Refusing To Film After Road Rage Shocker, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Is Jenelle Evans skipping the 'Teen Mom 2' reunion?

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is set to film later this month in New York City, but Jenelle Evans is reportedly refusing to film due to her recent drama. The season will be a roller coaster ride for the MTV reality star, who has been the topic of much controversy in recent months.

According to a May 4 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans is so worried about her Teen Mom 2 co-stars ganging up on her that she doesn’t want to film the reunion special. As many fans may remember, Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, caused a lot of drama at the last reunion taping when they demanded to be moved from the hotel where all the cast members were staying to a private house. David also caused a stir when he reportedly had too much to drink and had to be cut off. He allegedly angrily took out a pocket knife and began slashing balloons that were being used for set decoration.

Now, this time around, even more drama is surrounding Jenelle Evans and David Eason. The pair have come under fire multiple times for photos they have posted of themselves and their children with guns. This week it was reported that the Teen Mom 2 star even pulled a gun on a person during a road rage episode.

In addition, Jenelle Evans is saying that she doesn’t want to go to the Teen Mom 2 reunion because David Eason isn’t coming. As fans will remember, David made multiple homophobic comments via his Twitter account earlier this year, and MTV decided to fire him from the reality series. The network has told Evans that they will not pay for Eason to go to the reunion, and Jenelle allegedly doesn’t want to go alone.

Sources reveal that Jenelle Evans hates all of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, except for Briana DeJesus, and that she doesn’t want them to gang up on her. An insider also reveals that David Eason is trying to convince his wife to skip the reunion and stay home with him. If Jenelle doesn’t film the reunion, she could possibly be violating her contract and could be the next star to be fired from the franchise.