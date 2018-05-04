Stunning New Archaeological Evidence Suggests The Biblical Kingdoms Of David And Solomon Might Be Real

A 3,000-year-old house has just been discovered which may have been part of the United Monarchy of King David and Solomon.

The Hebrew Bible has described a United Monarchy with King David and King Solomon both at its helm, and now fresh new archaeological evidence suggests that these biblical kingdoms may indeed have been real after all.

According to Live Science, archaeologists unearthed what appears to be a 3,000-year-old house in the Shephalah region of Israel. A new study suggests that everything from the size of this house, to its specific style points to it belonging to a society in Tel Eton that could very well have been part of the United Monarchy.

A perusal of the Hebrew Bible shows that this kingdom was eventually crushed and lost forever after King Solomon’s death, which has been attributed to roughly around 930 BCE. With the departure of Solomon, the Jewish states of Israel and Judah swiftly came into existence.

While the two Jewish states are well known to historians, the subject of the United Monarchy of King David and King Solomon is one which has, up until now, not had much factual evidence to back it up.

For instance, for such a large kingdom, archaeologists have not been able to locate very many written records about it, a sure sign to some historians that the United Monarchy might have only existed in the Bible rather than in reality. However, new archaeological evidence suggests that this United Monarchy may be more than fiction after all with the 3,000-year-old house in Israel.

The house in question spent many years undergoing an excavation process between 2006 and 2015, and part of this building was found to have been built using ashlar stones.

The ground floor of the building was found to be an absolutely enormous size, having been measured at 2,500 square feet, and archaeologists have said that very few buildings would have rivaled it in size 3,000 years ago. According to Bar-Ilan University professor Avraham Faust, it was almost certainly used by a senior official at the time.

In terms of where the house was found, archaeologists have described it as being at the top of a very large mound, as Faust noted.

“The house is located in the highest part of the mound, in an area which dominates large parts of the city as well as agricultural lands and roads below it.”

To look more closely at biblical legend and the truth behind the United Monarchy of King David and King Solomon, archaeologists attempted to use radiocarbon dating to determine the age of charcoal and olive pits found around the house and discovered that a chalice that had been found at the site was 3,200-years-old.

With archaeologists learning that the Tel Eton site underwent fortification around 3,000 years ago, this has led them to the conclusion that there was a very strong form of government in this region at the time, something which may point directly to the United Monarchy.

With the destruction of this site by Assyrians, there were still items left that date to the 8th century BCE when the Assyrians targeted the area, but finding artifacts from the time of the original construction of the premises has proven difficult, which would make radiocarbon dating from the charcoal and olive pits extremely helpful. This dating has shown that these items are around 3,000-years-old, according to Avraham Faust.

The new study detailing the excavation of the house which may show that there was biblical truth to the stories of the United Monarchy of King David and King Solomon can be read in the Cambridge journal, Radiocarbon.