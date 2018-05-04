Kim Kardashian Considering Divorce From Kanye West, Source Tells ‘Radar Online’

Is this the end for 'Kimye'?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly beside herself trying to figure out what she’ll do in the wake of the recent drama with her husband, Kanye West. As many fans know, the 40-year-old rapper has been speaking his mind on Twitter in bizarre rants, and even admitted to being on drugs after a 2016 liposuction procedure. Now, Kim is reportedly at her wits end with it comes to her husband’s antics.

According to a May 4 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian has been very upset about Kanye West’s recent behavior. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be scared over Kanye’s “erratic” behavior, and is “strongly considering” filing for divorce.

The source goes on to reveal that Kim Kardashian has been crying her eyes out over the situation, but is weighing her options. The insider added that Kardashian believes divorce may be the only way to protect herself and her children from West’s bizarre lifestyle.

Sources close to Kim Kardashian say she’s been on the verge of a breakdown due to all the drama surrounding herself and Kanye West. Kim has reportedly been crying to her mother, Kris Jenner, and leaning on her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, who have also dealt with their fair share of relationship drama.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney Kardashian had multiple issues with the father of her three children, Scott Disick. Scott’s hard partying ended up killing the couple’s relationship. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian recently found out that the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her while she was pregnant. Kim Kardashian is now counting on the support of her siblings during this difficult time in her own relationship.

Thanks to Kanye West’s strange rants and comments, he and his family have allegedly been getting online threats by dangerous people, such as gang members. The threats have really been getting to Kim Kardashian, and are bringing back bad memories of her shocking 2016 Paris robbery, where she was tied up and held at gunpoint while a group of men stole her valuable possessions. Those close to Kim have reportedly been telling her to leave Kanye, and she is allegedly beginning to agree with them.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this month. The couple share three children together: North, Saint, and Chicago.