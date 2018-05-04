President Trump & VP Mike Pence Speak At NRA Meeting: ‘We Will End Evil & Protect Liberties At The Same Time’

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made a last-minute decision to address the crowd at this year's National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made a last-minute decision to address the crowd at this year’s National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting. As expected, there was a record crowd in attendance at today’s NRA meeting. Numerous individuals made an impromptu trip to Dallas, Texas to listen to the President and Vice President speak.

NBC showed the NRA meeting on Livestream. As Vice President Mike Pence stepped up to the podium, the crowd roared in support. Pence introduced himself as a “Christian, conservative, and Republican, in that order.” He is also a card-carrying member of the National Rifle Association.

Pence went on to announce that with Donald Trump at his side, the American people have two friends in the White House; Friends who stand without apology for the second amendment right to bear arms. He further stated that the second amendment is a “right that will not be infringed.”

Vice President Pence described the second amendment as the first and most important of all freedoms given to all law-abiding Americans. The generations before us have won wars and earned the freedoms that we now enjoy by using the skills that they learned on the rifle range, or at the knee of their fathers before them.

The roar of the crowd let everyone know that the members of the National Rifle Association were in full agreement with the Vice President’s stance on the subject. After the crowd settled, Pence added that he believes the NRA is forged in freedom for “responsible gun ownership.” He accentuated the word “responsible” and the crowd cheered in response.

After speaking on the subject of ownership rights, Pence spoke of President Donald Trump. He took the time to thank the NRA for electing a president and congress who is destined to “make America great again.” He stated the following about Trump’s presidency thus far.

“Fifteen months of promises made and promises kept. We are just getting started.”

Pence’s speech outlined Trump’s accomplishments up to this point in his term. He made mention of Trump’s effort to rebuild the military and national defense. Pence claimed that the laws and borders are stronger now than they have ever been in the past. Congress recently approved funding for the first 100 miles of border wall.

Vice President Pence offered support to the men and women of law enforcement, stating that the heroes standing on the streets to protect us deserve respect. Pence then spoke of the horrific gun violence that Dallas has suffered. He called the shootings and violence mindless, shattering families and leaving a nation searching for answers.

Pence quoted President Donald Trump in reference to the violence and mass shootings all over the United States.

“It’s not enough to take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must make that difference.”

Pence’s speech mentioned that President Trump signed a bill to stop school violence, providing $2 billion dollars to secure schools and provide safety to the children of the United States.

Pence talked about improving instant background checks for gun approval in an effort to keep guns away from the people who shouldn’t have them in the first place. The second step of Trump’s plans for gun control is to improve how mental illness is treated in hopes of stopping the mass shootings before they happen.

Vice President Pence made a plea to media outlets. He asked them to not simply tell the story of tragedy, which should most certainly be told, but to also tell the rest of the story. He requested that the media tell the whole story, which in many cases also includes a responsible law-abiding gun carrier who steps in to stop the violence and save lives.

Pence finished his speech by quoting President Ronald Reagan.

“Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction.”

By the time President Trump took the stage, there wasn’t much left for him to add to the subject of gun control or violence. Instead, he concentrated on speaking to the members of the NRA about unemployment statistics and fake news reports.

President Trump’s speech got the crowd at the NRA conference going. He began by stating that, as Americans, we support the men and women of law enforcement. We hold our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance and proudly stand for the National Anthem.

President Trump addressed the NRA crowd and stated that, as American citizens, they deserve a government that shows them the love and respect that they deserve by finally putting America first. Trump made reference to the media, stating that “Russia is all we hear about.”

The crowd at the NRA booed the media emphatically. Trump slammed CNN for running a “witch hunt” and reporting “fake news.” President Trump concluded his speech to the audience at the annual National Rifle Association meeting by leaving them with one simple thought. Trump affirmed that North Korea is doing well and, as President of the United States, he has “delivered more than promised.”