Khloe Kardashian Not Leaving Tristan Thompson, Source Tells ‘Us Weekly’

Despite his cheating scandal, the couple is reportedly back together.

It appears that new mom Khloe Kardashian is picking up the pieces and trying to move forward.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, found himself in hot water after multiple photos and videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers star kissing other women surfaced. Since the scandal went down, the couple has welcomed their first child together, True, into the world. Additionally, both Khloe and Tristan have remained silent on the whole cheating scandal while many others continue to speculate.

According to Us Weekly, an insider close to the couple claims that Khloe and Tristan are “fully back together.” The source also shares that Khloe is still in Cleveland while Tristan’s Cavaliers are in the NBA playoffs. But right now, she feels as though the whole world is against Thompson.

“No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

The source also dishes that everyone around Khloe fears losing her if they distance themselves from Tristan but they are trying to be as supportive of the situation as they can be. Also, Khloe seems to have a little time to think about things while Tristan is in the playoffs for the next month or so.

“Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months,” the source says.

Unfortunately, the source also dishes that Khloe has seen all of the videos and photos of Tristan cheating. And while she appears to be standing by her man during this difficult time, some of her famous family members are breaking their silence over the situation to Ellen DeGeneres. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kris Jenner stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to give fans an update on how Khloe is doing.

“I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” Jenner shared with DeGeneres before going on to tell the audience that right now, Khloe is just focusing on being a mom.

Last week, the Inquisitr also reported that Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also spoke about Khloe’s situation on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that it’s just “so f—ed up.” Kim also told Ellen that the whole family is rooting for Khloe during this difficult time and that Khloe is doing the best that she can during this “sad time.”

People also shares that Khloe may have subtly broken her silence over the cheating scandal sometime in the past week. True’s mom turned off Instagram comments on basically all of her posts with Tristan Thompson, perhaps making a statement. This means that all past comments from fans have been deleted and nobody else come comment on these specific pictures.

Perhaps the reality star will break her silence sometime soon.