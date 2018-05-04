Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham No Longer Together Six Months After Wedding

Actor Colton Haynes and hubby Jeff Leatham are no more. The couple split up on Friday after only six months of marriage, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. Apparently, the duo had been having some marital troubles for some time. The Arrow actor had reportedly stopped communicating with his friends and as a result, “got really depressed and didn’t feel like himself.” The actor and his celebrity florist designer beau, tied the knot in October 2017 in a Palm Springs ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner. Their wedding was attended by a few high-profile celebrities including, Sofia Vergara and her hubby Joe Manganiello, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, and even Chelsea Clinton.

The Teen Wolf actor has not been shy about his relationship with Leatham, often posting adorable photos on his Instagram. However, in the past few weeks, Leatham, has become persona non grata and Haynes even took it one step further by deleting previous photos he had posted of the two of them. They both unfollowed each other and removed each other’s last names from their social media handles. Us Weekly also reported that according to their source, Haynes recently stepped out for a night on the town in Los Angeles with some friends, going to a gay bar where the actor was reportedly “telling people that he was single.”

Fans will remember the over-the-top wedding proposal in March 2017. Leatham not only incorporated fireworks into his proposal while the two were vacationing in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, but he also sought out mega-artist, Cher, to help him make the proposal extra special. The American Horror Story said yes and even initiated his own proposal for Leatham a couple months later. It was not clear how long the two had been together before they became engaged. Haynes made headlines in 2016 when he officially came out as gay after a long time of dodging rumors and speculation.

At this time, reps for both parties have not made any official announcements and it’s not clear as to whether or not the couple will take the next step and file for divorce.