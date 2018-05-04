WWE Rumors: Big Update On Neville’s WWE Status And Chances Of Returning, Per ‘Bodyslam.net’

The "King of the Cruiserweights" has been absent from WWE television since he walked out of the company in October 2017.

Fans looking forward to former Cruiserweight Champion Neville making his big WWE return might be disappointed by the latest update on his status, as a new report suggests that the high-flying wrestler has since gone home to the United Kingdom.

According to Bodyslam.net managing editor Brad Shepard, sources familiar with the situation told him that Neville left the United States with little fanfare, having “said goodbye to his friends” and moved from Florida back to the U.K. Shepard added that the 31-year-old British wrestler allegedly wanted to keep things as quiet as possible when returning to his home country. This was backed up by WrestlingNews.co, which cited an email from a reader that specified Neville moved to London “a few months ago,” per an update on his private Facebook account.

Citing another source, Shepard added that WWE might not have had any plans for Neville anyway, as his name has reportedly not been mentioned backstage “in ages.” Currently, Neville is still under WWE contract, and has yet to return to television after abruptly walking out of the company in October 2017.

Sources have generally suggested that Neville walked out of the WWE over creative differences, shortly after losing his Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore at the No Mercy pay-per-view in September. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Neville was allegedly upset at having to lose a second time to Amore in a non-title lumberjack match, which forced WWE to change its plans, put the title on the line, and have Kalisto defeat Enzo instead. Amore won the title back shortly thereafter, but was released from the WWE in January after he purportedly failed to inform the company about sexual harassment allegations that were previously made against him.

One month after his walkout, PWInsider reported that there were “positive discussions” between Neville and WWE that could lead to him returning to the company, but most reports since then have suggested that there’s a better chance of Neville sitting out the rest of his contract, rather than ending his walkout and wrestling for WWE once again.

While nothing has been officially announced, WrestlingNews.co speculated that the new updates are a sign Neville won’t be making a WWE return, though the publication didn’t rule out the chance that both parties would be able to “work something out” before Neville’s contract expires.