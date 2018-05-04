Drew Scott And Fiancee Linda Phan Went With An ‘Unconventional’ Wedding Registry, Here’s More Info

Drew Scott, one-half of the so-called "Property Brothers," will marry Linda Phan later this month.

When most couples get married, they often have a wedding registry filled with things like toasters, blenders, and comforter sets. But Drew Scott and Linda Phan aren’t most couples.

The couple, who are set to get married later this month (and whose wedding special, called Drew and Linda Say I Do, will air on TLC — the first crossover episode between HGTV and TLC since TLC’s parent company, Discovery Networks, bought Scripps, the parent company of HGTV), decided to use their impending nuptials to raise awareness — and money — for a noble charity.

Phan spoke exclusively to The Knot about her upcoming wedding to Drew Scott, and she told the wedding outlet that she and her soon-to-be husband were raising money for the WE Organization. WE, whose tagline is “making doing good, doable,” will provide clean water to impoverished places, like Kenya.

Phan said that she and Scott will be asking for donations “in lieu of gifts” (because, really, when one is a Property Brother, one can get whatever one needs for their home), and to date, they’ve raised more than $10,000 for the charity.

Clean water isn’t just a luxury, Phan said. Rather, it’s a gateway to opportunity, because it provides poorer girls with an opportunity to go to school (an opportunity they otherwise would not have, because they would have to spend several hours going to and from a clean water well to provide for their families).

Phan said that when she first met Drew Scott, she was at a charity event — and he was “flipping pancakes…for hunger.” Sounds like they found common ground!

Phan also said that they got the idea to have a “charity registry” after they went to Kenya with Me to We. When they came back, they talked about which area of the charity they wanted to donate to — and they came up with the clean water area.

Both Drew Scott and Linda Phan released a statement: “We know clean water isn’t a luxury—it’s a basic human right—yet more than 800 million people around the world don’t have access to it. We want to do our part to change the numbers!”