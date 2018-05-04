‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Shares Heartfelt Statement About Her Dad On Instagram

Randall Emmett said kind things about Kent Burningham after attending his funeral on Wednesday.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend shared a kind message about her father, Kent Burningham, after attending his funeral in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday.

Following the funeral service, movie and television producer Randall Emmett took to his Instagram page and posted a tribute to Burningham, along with a photo of himself getting a kiss on the cheek from his girlfriend of over two years.

“#Hoopies in Utah. Your spirit Kent is everywhere, we remember the love you gave everyone you touched,” he wrote in the caption of his May 3 photo on Instagram.

In many of his posts, Emmett refers to Kent as “hoopies.”

After Kent broke news of her father’s passing with a cute family video on Instagram on April 23, Emmett rushed to her side and continued to support her throughout the past week and a half. Although he did have to travel to Las Vegas briefly to promote Mile 22, his new movie with Mark Wahlberg, he returned to Utah as soon as he was done with his appearance at Cinemacon.

Kent and Emmett’s relationship began in early 2016 after she gained fame by joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules the year prior as a SUR Restaurant hostess. However, the couple has opted against exposing their relationship to the Bravo TV cameras.

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have chosen not to share moments of their relationship on Vanderpump Rules, they began posting photos and video of one another on social media on January 1 while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida.

Since losing her dad at the end of last month, Kent has shared a number of photos, and even a video, in his honor. Most recently, she posted a photo of her new “dad” tattoo and another that included her mom wearing one of her dad’s watches.

In addition to the support of Emmett, Kent has gotten tons of support from her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, and Ariana Madix, as she continues to cope with the passing of her beloved dad.

