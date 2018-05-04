Kelly Clarkson’s 40-Pound Weight Loss Stuns: Diet And Workout Secrets

Kelly Clarkson looks fantastic after her 40-pound weight loss, which she showed off on season 14 of the reality TV competition, The Voice. The Grammy-winning singer, who has struggled with weight all her life, reportedly slimmed down with a low-carb, high-protein diet and regular exercise that included boxing workouts.

While Clarkson has not addressed her dramatic weight loss, fitness experts say it appears she has lost 40 pounds based on before-and-after photo comparisons.

“Kelly looks like she’s lost 40 pounds!” fitness coach Nadia Murdock Fit told Life & Style. “You can definitely tell there was a dramatic weight loss.”

A source told Life & Style that Clarkson began dieting and working out regularly around December 2017. Indeed, photos from December show the American Idol winner looking thicker than she does now.

“She’s been working out with a trainer four times a week. Kelly has cut back on junk food. She’s been living on a high-protein diet and has swapped sugary treats for raw vegetables.”

Kelly’s workouts include boxing (which is very cardio-intensive), light weight training, and calisthenics.

Clarkson, who rose to fame after winning season 1 of American Idol in 2002, has frequently been fat-shamed over her weight fluctuations.

In addition to online trolls who mock her for being “fat,” Kelly said fans sometimes blurt out backhanded compliments.

“I think what hurts my feelings is when I’ll have a meet-and-greet after the show and a girl who’s bigger than me will be like, ‘Oh, God! If they think you’re big, I must be so fat to them,'” Clarkson told Today.

Kelly Clarkson is dramatically thinner today than she was in February 2018.

While Clarkson is slim now, her weight fluctuates a lot, thanks to yo-yo dieting. But whether she’s fat or thin, Kelly tries to be happy and positive because she says your size shouldn’t dictate how you feel about yourself.

“We are who we are — whatever size. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to be that forever. Sometimes we’re more fit, especially me. I’m such a creative person that I yo-yo.”

What’s most important is to accept and love yourself, Clarkson says.

Kelly Clarkson’s message of self-acceptance echoes the sentiments of pop icon Rihanna. As the Inquisitr has reported, Rihanna recently gained weight, but is just as happy as when she rocked a size-two bikini body.

“You have to just accept your body,” Rihanna said. “You may not love it all the way, but you have to be comfortable with it.”

Check out this flashback to Clarkson singing her unforgettable hit, “Stronger,” for which she won the 2013 Grammy for best pop vocal album.