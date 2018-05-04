May The Fourth Be With You If You’re Bidding On Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Lightsaber Box Or Life-Sized Darth Vader

That ultra-rare 'Star Wars' collectibles will be auctioned off with other movie memorabilia in June.

Just in time for Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you – get it?) comes news that some priceless memorabilia from the original trilogy is going to be auctioned off in L.A. later this summer. But if you want to take Obi-Wan Kenobi’s light saber box or a life-sized Darth Vader, you’ll need to be strong in The Force. And here, “strong in The Force” means “have a lot of money.”

As New Jersey Herald reports, L.A. auction house Profiles in History is holding an “Icons & Legends of Hollywood” sale in Tinsel Town this June, and some of the priceless memorabilia comes from the classic Sci-Fi series.

Two of the biggest big-ticket items (if you’re a Star Wars fan anyway) include the box from which Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) pulled the light saber that he used during the filming of the classic movies, and a life-size model of Darth Vader in costume – all seven feet of it (David Prowse, the British weightlifter who provided the action underneath Vader’s outfit, was a big fellow).

The box, described as a “vintage original antique chest constructed of hammered decorative brass applied over wooden box,” was used on-screen and is “instantly identifiable” if you watch for it. It’s expected to fetch $60-80,000.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber is going up for auction https://t.co/rWsmwdu8eh pic.twitter.com/yRmPFdvFxV — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2018

Two other Star Wars props are expected to gather similar money. One, as you probably guessed if you read the title, is a life-size Darth Vader model. The other is a similarly life-sized model, this time of C3PO. Like the light saber box, both of these items are expected to bring in $60-80,000.

But the really big Star Wars ticket item is a model, but not of a person or droid. Rather, it’s a model of the incomplete second Death Star, which was under construction during the timeline of the Return of the Jedi movie. The model, 46 inches in diameter, is expected to snatch $150-250,000.

In case the Star Wars movies aren’t your thing, but you love movie memorabilia, there’s more on the docket for the upcoming auction than just things from a Galaxy Far, Far Away. There will also be a practice chariot from Ben Hur (1959 edition); the Harley-Davidson motorcycle Arnold Schwarzenegger wore during Terminator 2: Judgement Day; plus props and costumes from Gone With The Wind, Alien, Aliens, the Star Trek franchise, and multiple other movies.

The “Icons & Legends of Hollywood” auction will take place June 5-8 in Los Angeles.